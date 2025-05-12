The 2025 MLB season rolls on Monday, May 12 with 11 games on the schedule, headlined by the Arizona Diamondbacks visiting the San Francisco Giants at 9:45 p.m. ET on FS1 and the New York Yankees visiting the Seattle Mariners in a battle of first-place clubs. The St. Louis Cardinals, who have won eight games in a row, will also be in action when they take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Here's a look at how the weather could impact each contest and how bettors could potentially gain an edge depending on the forecast. All weather reports are courtesy of weather.com.

Milwaukee Brewers at Cleveland Guardians - 6:10 p.m. ET

There are showers in the forecast during the afternoon and evening hours, so there's a possibility this game does experience some delays. The temperature is expected to remain in the high 60s though, so it will be humid and muggy. Depending on how much it does rain, we may get heavier baseballs over the course of the game. There's expected to be mild wind blowing west, towards left field. The SportsLine model has a slight lean on Over 8.5 runs but the Under might be a better option should it rain more than expected.

Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers - 6:40 p.m. ET

Detroit is going to reach the high 70s and potentially low 80s in the afternoon, but things will cool into the mid 60s by the time first pitch comes around. It is expected to rain at night, so there will be some additional moisture in the air as the game goes on. There's expected to be slight wind blowing towards right field at first pitch. The Tigers are 14-5 at home this season and with weather unlikely to play a major role, they could be worth backing as slight favorites on the money line.

St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies - 6:40 p.m. ET

It is going to be a hot day in the City of Brotherly Love, with temperatures hitting the low 80s in the afternoon. First pitch will see the thermostat at around 70 degrees, though there won't be much sun. The Cardinals have won eight in a row but are just 7-13 in road games while the Phillies are 13-6 at home and have won their last two. The wind's expected to be blowing out to right field, a good sign for lefty sluggers like Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper. The SportsLine model likes the game to go Over 8 on the total and with the temperature being hotter than usual for two teams in good form, there should be plenty of runs in this one.

Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets - 7:10 p.m. ET

It's expected to be cloudy and in the mid 60s at Citi Field by the time this game gets going, so the weather is unlikely to play much of a factor here, although the forecast calls for 10 mph winds out to center field around first pitch. The Mets are strong favorites in SportsLine's model Monday, covering the run line in 38% of simulations to bring value at +143 odds (wager $100 to win $143) and winning in 62% of simulations.

Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves - 7:15 p.m. ET

There's a good chance of some sort of weather delay in this one as storms roll through the Atlanta area in the afternoon. Hail is a possibility as well, although things are expected to be relatively calm by game time. There will be some lingering humidity and the field could be slower with additional water, which will make it tougher for both offenses. The wind is also expected to be blowing in from center field at first pitch, making it a little harder for power hitters. The total is 8.5 and the SportsLine model leans to the Under, which hits in 53.9% of simulations.

Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs - 7:40 p.m. ET

Unfortunately for Cubs fans, there's not expected to be much wind Monday evening (and what little there will be will be blowing in from center field), so the ball won't get some help going out of the Friendly Confines. Things are expected to cool substantially from the afternoon and there's a chance the light rain predicted to come in overnight actually rolls around late in the game. Chicago is just 10-9 in home games this season, though Miami is 5-12 on the road. SportsLine's model is backing the Cubs on the money line but has the Marlins on the run line.

Colorado Rockies at Texas Rangers - 8:05 p.m. ET

The roof should be open at Globe Life Field with temperatures sitting in the mid 70s at first pitch. Very mild winds are expected to be blowing towards right field The Rockies just served up 21 runs to the Padres and are going through a managerial change, so it might be worth looking at Rangers team totals for this one. Even though the SportsLine model is siding with the Rockies on the run line and money line, it is projecting the Over to hit on the total at 8.5. I'd expect most of those runs to be scored by Texas Monday evening.

Kansas City Royals at Houston Astros - 8:10 p.m. ET

The Astros rarely open the roof at Daikin Park, so there's unlikely to be much of an impact with the weather. SportsLine is giving Houston a good chance to win Monday, with the model backing it in 58% of simulations.

Los Angeles Angels at San Diego Padres - 9:40 p.m. ET

San Diego, a city known for pleasant weather all year, will be cloudy with temperatures in the mid to low 60s by game time. The wind is expected to be blowing to right field at 10 mph. The Padres have been on fire offensively of late and are 14-4 at home while the Angels are just 7-13 on the road. Even if things are slightly cooler than usual for this time of year, I'd expect San Diego's bats to keep clicking Monday.

New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners - 9:40 p.m. ET

There won't be rain but the temperatures are going to be in the mid to low 50s for this contest, with slight winds blowing to right field. That should cool down the bats on both sides. The Mariners have lost three in a row while the Yankees won their series against the Athletics. New York is the superior offense at the moment and will be impacted more by this cooler weather, but the Under should be the play on the total at 8 even if SportsLine's model has a slight lean to the Over.

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants - 9:45 p.m. ET

There will be slight winds blowing out to center field, although the temperature will drop into the low 50s as the game moves along. That should lead to less offense. The Giants have lost three in a row coming into Monday's game but are 12-5 at home. Arizona is 10-8 on the road but is unlikely to be comfortable in these conditions. SportsLine's model does like the Diamondbacks on the money line but is taking the Giants on the run line.