The 2025 Winter Meetings have arrived. Baseball's annual hot stove extravaganza will be held this week in Orlando, and the Winter Meetings are typically the busiest period of the offseason. It will be four days of free agent signings, trades, and rumors. Garrett Crochet, Max Fried, and Juan Soto were among the players to change teams at last year's Winter Meetings. Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman, Bo Bichette, Framber Valdez and Kyle Schwarber all remain unsigned as the week begins.

Here are 10 burning questions going into this year's Winter Meetings and here are our bold predictions.

Dylan Cease (seven-year, $210 million deal with the Blue Jays) is the only top free agent to sign thus far. Sandy Alcantara of the Marlins, Ketel Marte of the Diamondbacks and MacKenzie Gore of the Nationals headline trade candidates who could potentially move this week. Eyes will also be on two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal if the Tigers are open to a deal. Here are our top 50 free agents and our top 25 trade candidates.

Follow along below as the CBS Sports MLB experts provide updates and analysis on all the hot stove happenings at this year's Winter Meetings.