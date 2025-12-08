Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

MLB Winter Meetings: Live updates, rumors, news as busiest week from baseball's hot stove kicks off

Keep track of Monday's news and rumors from the Winter Meetings in Orlando right here

By
 &
1 min read

The 2025 Winter Meetings have arrived. Baseball's annual hot stove extravaganza will be held this week in Orlando, and the Winter Meetings are typically the busiest period of the offseason. It will be four days of free agent signings, trades, and rumors. Garrett Crochet, Max Fried, and Juan Soto were among the players to change teams at last year's Winter Meetings. Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman, Bo Bichette, Framber Valdez and Kyle Schwarber all remain unsigned as the week begins.

Here are 10 burning questions going into this year's Winter Meetings and here are our bold predictions.

Dylan Cease (seven-year, $210 million deal with the Blue Jays) is the only top free agent to sign thus far. Sandy Alcantara of the Marlins, Ketel Marte of the Diamondbacks and MacKenzie Gore of the Nationals headline trade candidates who could potentially move this week. Eyes will also be on two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal if the Tigers are open to a deal. Here are our top 50 free agents and our top 25 trade candidates.

Follow along below as the CBS Sports MLB experts provide updates and analysis on all the hot stove happenings at this year's Winter Meetings.

Updating Live
(14)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Cardinals a team to keep an eye on this week

The Cardinals, in their first winter under Chaim Bloom's guidance, have already sent Sonny Gray packing. They have a lot of other potential business to conduct over the coming days as they enter a transition phase. 

That may include shipping out utility player Brendan Donovan (a fit for virtually every contender) and lefty reliever JoJo Romero, among others. The Cardinals could also try to find a new home for corner infielders Nolan Arenado and Willson Contreras. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Cubs in on Imai

Right-hander Tatsuya Imai, who's looking to make the leap to MLB from Japan, is of interest to the Cubs, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Imai is ranked 12th on our countdown of the top 50 free agents. Here's part of RJ Anderson's write-up: 

Relative to how front offices view hitters transferring from NPB, pitchers are a near-certain quantity. There are too many success stories to fixate on the differences in the ball and the schedule or to suggest it'll have a devastating effect on the talent in question. That's good news for Imai's stock. He's fresh off a dominant season that saw him post a 1.92 ERA and a 3.96 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 163 innings. He possesses mid-90s velocity and a forkball-like slider he delivers from a low release point. Imai isn't far removed from struggling with his command (it took until his seventh professional season for him to walk fewer than four batters per nine innings), but teams confident in his strikethrowing ability could envision him being at least a No. 3 starter as soon as next spring.

Dayn Perry
December 8, 2025, 5:18 PM
Dec. 08, 2025, 12:18 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Nationals listening on Abrams

The Nationals, under new management, are listening to teams on both lefty MacKenzie Gore and shortstop CJ Abrams, per The Athletic. Gore's name has been on the trade market for a minute, but Abrams (under team control through the 2028 season) is a new entrant on the rumor mill.

Abrams, 25, just posted a career-high 111 OPS+. The lack of compelling free-agent shortstop options (beyond Bo Bichette) should make him an intriguing candidate for contenders seeking an upgrade at the position. 

Some of the other front offices I've talked with have been surprised at the Nationals' willingness to trade long-term pieces, citing how James Wood and Dylan Crews are already in place. That the new front office is open to moving Gore and Abrams suggests they may this as a necessary overhaul.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Padres engaging in Pivetta trade talks

Presumably, the Padres are still in contending mode, but at the same time the post-Peter Seidler ownership group continues to push for payroll reductions. In related matters, the Padres are at least willing to listen on trade offers for right-hander Nick Pivetta, Dennis Lin of the Athletic reports. 

Pivetta, who turns 33 in February and is signed through 2028, is coming off a career year in 2025 in terms of both WAR (5.3) and FIP (3.49): 

The Padres are already dealing with the free agent loss of Dylan Cease (signed with the Blue Jays) and the likely free agent loss of Michael King. Trading away Pivetta in light of those realities would do serious harm to the team's hopes in 2026. 

Dayn Perry
December 8, 2025, 4:45 PM
Dec. 08, 2025, 11:45 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Tigers have 'lukewarm' interest in Bregman

The Tigers, along with the Red Sox and the Cubs, are considered to be some of the favorites to land free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman. Yet Detroit's interest in Bregman to date has been "lukewarm," according to the Detroit Free Press, who add that the Tigers' likelihood of signing Bregman went down when Gleyber Torres accepted his qualifying offer. The Tigers, in turn, may prioritize a downmarket free-agent infielder -- someone like shortstop Ha-Seong Kim.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Dodgers cognizant of avoiding aging roster

Top baseball operation executive Andrew Friedman told reporters (including the Orange County Register) that the Dodgers don't have "as much heavy lifting" to do this offseason, and that the club is being careful about fielding a roster that's too old -- or, more importantly, too close to a collective decline. That second consideration may keep the Dodgers from signing any free agent who requires an extra long term. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Ketel Marte trade talks update

Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte -- a three-time All-Star and owner of a 35.6 career WAR across parts of 11 MLB seasons -- has been the subject of trade speculation for some time now. He's one of the most compelling names available this offseason, and that goes for the trade and free agent markets. Not surprisingly, multiple teams have interest in at least cursory discussions for Marte's services, and according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post that list of teams includes the Blue Jays and Red Sox. Presumably such interest would reflect the possibility that, respectively, Bo Bichette and Alex Bregman sign elsewhere this offseason. 

Dayn Perry
December 8, 2025, 4:03 PM
Dec. 08, 2025, 11:03 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Mets not inclined to go long with starting pitchers

The Mets opted for attempts at thrift and efficiency in the rotation last season despite the vast resources of owner Steve Cohen, and it didn't go particularly well for them. Will they take that approach again this winter? Here's this note from Will Sammon of the Athletic

"Despite failing to get length from their rotation last season, the New York Mets are reluctant to hand out long-term offers to this offseason's top free-agent starting pitchers, people familiar with the club's thinking said."

Presumably -- and assuming this is indeed the Mets' rock-solid stance -- this would put them out of the running for top-end rotation arms like Framber Valdez, Ranger Suárez, and Tatsuya Imai. 

Dayn Perry
December 8, 2025, 3:04 PM
Dec. 08, 2025, 10:04 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Jeff Kent elected to the Hall of Fame

In non-rumors news, the Winter Meetings technically began on Sunday as the Baseball Hall of Fame Contemporary Era committee elected Jeff Kent to the Hall's Class of 2026. Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Don Mattingly and more fell short.

Baseball Hall of Fame: Jeff Kent elected into Cooperstown for Class of 2026; Barry Bonds shut out again
Matt Snyder
Baseball Hall of Fame: Jeff Kent elected into Cooperstown for Class of 2026; Barry Bonds shut out again
 
Pinned
Link copied

Soroka lands with D-backs

Right-hander Michael Soroka has landed with the Diamondbacks, ESPN reports. Soroka, 28, made 17 starts and five relief appearances for the Nationals and Cubs last season. Over those 89 ⅔ combined innings, he put up an ERA+ of 91. He has an ERA+ of 113 across parts of six MLB seasons. The one-year deal is worth $7.5 million, per MLB.com

Dayn Perry
December 8, 2025, 2:40 PM
Dec. 08, 2025, 9:40 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

The Framber Valdez market

By most accounts, veteran lefty Framber Valdez is the top starting pitcher on this year's free agent market. He boasts a career ERA+ of 124, and he's worked at least 176 innings in each of the past four seasons. He's also coming off an age-31 campaign for the Astros in which he registered an FIP of 3.37. As for the interested parties, it's still developing, but Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports that the Orioles, Giants, and Mets all met with Valdez in November. He'd be made to order for Baltimore, who's very much in need of rotation stability to complement their core of young-ish position players. 

Dayn Perry
December 8, 2025, 2:36 PM
Dec. 08, 2025, 9:36 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Welcome to the Winter Meetings

The busiest week of baseball's hot stove season has arrived. The 2025 Winter Meetings kick off in earnest today in Orlando. Nearly every major free agent is still un-signed, and there could be plenty of notable moves this week. Kyle Tucker, Kyle Schwarber, Alex Bregman, Bo Bichette, Cody Bellinger and Pete Alonso are among the difference-making bats on the free agent market. Framber Valdez and Ranger Suárez are looking for deals to slot into the front of a team's rotation. And the trade market could heat up as rumors swirl about Ketel Marte, MacKenzie Gore and others.

So what should we expect in Orlando? CBS Sports' Mike Axisa lays out the biggest Winter Meetings storylines below:

10 burning questions ahead of MLB's Winter Meetings: Which free agents will sign? Who makes the Hall of Fame?
Mike Axisa
10 burning questions ahead of MLB's Winter Meetings: Which free agents will sign? Who makes the Hall of Fame?
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens Receive Fewer Than 5 Votes

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Jim Bowden's Call For The Hall

  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    Yankees first move at Winter Meetings will be either starter or outfielder

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    Mets To Make Choice Between Pete Alonso or Edwin Diaz

  • Image thumbnail
    0:49

    Chances Bo Bichette Signs This Weekend

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    Chances Kyle Tucker Signs This Weekend

  • Image thumbnail
    1:49

    Dylan Cease Signs 7-Year, $210M Record Deal With Blue Jays

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    What Can The Rest Of The AL East Do To Respond To The Dylan Cease Signing

  • Image thumbnail
    1:00

    What The Dylan Cease Signing Does For Blue Jays

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    Jim Bowden Reacts to Marcus Semien Bring Traded to the Mets for Brandon Nimmo

  • Image thumbnail
    0:27

    JUST IN: Mets Acquire Marcus Semien From Rangers For Brandon Nimmo

  • Image thumbnail
    3:21

    Bowden's Red Sox Offseason Moves No. 1: Get Another Ace

  • Image thumbnail
    1:00

    Bowden's Red Sox Offseason Moves No. 2: Get A 3rd Baseman

  • Image thumbnail
    2:19

    Bowden's Red Sox Offseason Moves No. 3: Get A 1st Baseman

  • Image thumbnail
    0:49

    Bowden's Red Sox Offseason Moves No. 4: Get Bullpen Help

  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    Bowden's Red Sox Offseason Moves No. 5: Keep Outfielder Jarren Duran

  • Image thumbnail
    1:05

    How Josh Naylor Signing Impacts First Base Market

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    Examining Mariners Approach For Rest Of Offseason

  • Image thumbnail
    1:35

    Mariners To Re-Sign Josh Naylor To 5-Year Deal

  • Image thumbnail
    0:23

    Nantz is FLABBERGASTED: Controversial replay reverses go-ahead TD by Ravens' Isaiah Likely -- NOT A CATCH!

  • Image thumbnail
    1:42

    Patrick Mahomes Has One of the Worst Statistical Games of His Career

  • Image thumbnail
    0:53

    BREAKING: Colts QB Daniel Jones Suffers Season-Ending Achilles Tear

  • Image thumbnail
    0:13

    Keeping it in the Raiders family! Shedrick Jackson, Bo's great-nephew, scores first NFL touchdown

  • Image thumbnail
    0:21

    GREAT ESCAPE: Broncos' Marvin Mims breaks free from Raiders for punt-return touchdown

  • Image thumbnail
    0:18

    UNTOUCHED FOR THE TD! Ravens can't get a hand on Steelers RB Jaylen Warren

  • Image thumbnail
    0:23

    Keaton Mitchell breaks free! RB gives Ravens offense a spark against Steelers

  • Image thumbnail
    0:27

    Jets take punt to the house! Isaiah Williams runs all the way through Dolphins coverage

  • Image thumbnail
    0:17

    MUST-SEE: Dolphins' Tyrel Dodson secures interception with his knees to snuff Jets drive

  • Image thumbnail
    0:36

    Shocking end to UFC fight: Alexandre Pantoja suffers broken arm; Joshua Van becomes second-youngest champion

  • Image thumbnail
    0:42

    Indiana Beats Ohio State at Their Own Game and Wins The Battle of Physicality

  • Image thumbnail
    1:01

    What's Next for Merab Dvalishvili Following Loss?

See All MLB Videos