Tigers interested in Kim
The Tigers are among the teams with interest in free agent infielder Ha-Seong Kim, according to the Detroit Free Press. Detroit has been connected to Alex Bregman again this offseason and Kim would represent a more economical option with the same skills (righty bat with plus defense), though obviously Bregman is the superior player.
Kim, 30, slashed .234/.304/.345 in 48 games with the Rays and Braves this past season after returning from offseason shoulder surgery. He can still really pick it at shortstop, a position of weakness for the Tigers even with Javier Báez's mini-resurgence in 2025. The shortstop-needy Braves are also rumored to have interest in a reunion with Kim.