Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings continue on Tuesday in Orlando, Fla., and kicked off with a bang as free-agent slugger Kyle Schwarber has agreed to a return to the Phillies on a record five-year, $150 million contract.

The first day featured few moves, but plenty of interesting rumors.

Other than Schwarber, none of CBS Sports' top 10 free agents have signed, though No. 11 Dylan Cease (Blue Jays) and No. 19 Devin Williams (Mets) have put pen to paper. As did No. 50 Steven Matz, who reportedly agreed to a two-year pact with the Rays late on Monday night, making his signing (so far) the most notable transaction of these Meetings.

Elsewhere, the trade market is picking up steam. The Diamondbacks are reportedly listening to offers for second baseman Ketel Marte and the Nationals are doing the same for both left-hander MacKenzie Gore and shortstop CJ Abrams. The Padres, for their part, are reportedly open to moving right-handed starter Nick Pivetta following the best season of his career.

If nothing else, Tuesday will feature this year's Draft Lottery, determining who will make the first six selections next summer. UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky is considered the early favorite to go No. 1.

Here are our top 50 free agents and our top 25 trade candidates.

See below for CBS Sports MLB experts' updates and analysis from all the hot stove happenings Tuesday at the Winter Meetings.