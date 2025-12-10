Blue Jays have checked in on Weaver
As part of their search for late-inning bullpen help, the Blue Jays have checked in on free-agent righty Luke Weaver, reports Sportsnet. Weaver was a revelation for the AL East rival Yankees after moving to the bullpen full-time in 2024, though he was never quite right after missing a month with a hamstring injury in 2025, and was very home-run prone.
Toronto has Jeff Hoffman and Louie Varland penciled into the late innings, and possibly Yimi García depending on his recovery from his year's elbow injury. They reportedly pursued Edwin Díaz and Devin Williams, and are said to be in the mix for Robert Suarez. Weaver is not that caliber of reliever, though he is quite good, and Toronto is leaving no stone unturned.