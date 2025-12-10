Skip to Main Content
MLB Winter Meetings: Live updates, rumors, news and analysis as hot stove week continues Wednesday

Kyle Schwarber and Edwin Díaz are off the board. Who's next?

By
1 min read

Major League Baseball's annual Winter Meetings wrap up Wednesday in Orlando. Monday featured few moves but lots of rumors. On Tuesday, Kyle Schwarber returned to the Phillies and Edwin Díaz joined the Dodgers, and there were plenty of rumors too.

With Schwarber off the board, the hottest names right now are on the trade market, with Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte and Cardinals utility man Brendan Donovan connected to just about every contender. Marlins righties Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera are popular too. So far only one of our top 10 free agents has signed and one of our top 10 trade candidates has moved.

In addition to the usual hot stove rumors and transactions, Wednesday will also bring the annual Rule 5 Draft, which gives minor leagues who are not top prospects a chance at a big-league job. Last year's No. 1 pick in the Rule 5 Draft, righty Shane Smith, became an All-Star with the White Sox. Teams will try to strike gold Wednesday like the ChiSox did with Smith last offseason.

See below for CBS Sports MLB experts' updates and analysis from all the hot stove happenings Wednesday at the Winter Meetings.

Blue Jays have checked in on Weaver

As part of their search for late-inning bullpen help, the Blue Jays have checked in on free-agent righty Luke Weaver, reports Sportsnet. Weaver was a revelation for the AL East rival Yankees after moving to the bullpen full-time in 2024, though he was never quite right after missing a month with a hamstring injury in 2025, and was very home-run prone.

Toronto has Jeff Hoffman and Louie Varland penciled into the late innings, and possibly Yimi García depending on his recovery from his year's elbow injury. They reportedly pursued Edwin Díaz and Devin Williams, and are said to be in the mix for Robert Suarez. Weaver is not that caliber of reliever, though he is quite good, and Toronto is leaving no stone unturned.

Mike Axisa
December 10, 2025, 4:49 PM
Market for Tucker remains large

Among the many teams to have checked in on top free agent Kyle Tucker are the Mets, Yankees and Orioles, along with "most big-market teams," according to the New York Post. We've previously heard that the Blue Jays are hot on Tucker and they certainly count as a "big-market team." 

Tucker, 28, hit .266/.377/.464 (143 OPS+) with 22 homers, 73 RBI, 91 runs and 4.6 WAR in 136 games for the Cubs last year.

Matt Snyder
December 10, 2025, 4:29 PM
Contenders checking in on Seager

With the Rangers having little spending room this offseason, several contenders have checked in on Corey Seager, reports the Dallas Morning News. The Braves, Red Sox, and Yankees are among them. Texas saved about $6 million per year from 2026-28 with the Marcus Semien/Brandon Nimmo swap, and non-tendering Jonah Heim and Adolis García were money decisions as much as they were baseball decisions.

Seager, 31, remains an excellent performer when he's on the field, though a litany of injuries have limited him to 344 of 486 possible regular season games the last three seasons. He has six years remaining on his 10-year, $325 million contract, which is slightly frontloaded. Seager's annual salary is $31 million from 2026-31, below the $32.5 million average annual value of his contract, which matters for competitive balance tax conscious teams.

Mike Axisa
December 10, 2025, 3:52 PM
Guardians intend to keep Kwan

The Guardians are planning to keep left fielder Steven Kwan into next season, according to ESPN. Cleveland was said to be seriously exploring a Kwan trade at the deadline, with the Dodgers and Padres in the hottest pursuit, but they simply ran out of time to get a deal done. Kwan has two years of team control remaining and is projected to make close to $9 million in 2026.

If anything, the Guardians need to add outfield help this offseason, not subtract their best outfielder and second-best player. Including Kwan, Cleveland's outfield collectively hit .225/.288/.341 with 38 home runs in close to 2,000 plate appearances in 2025. I know the Guardians won the AL Central, but that is just not going to cut it. The outfield must be improved with or without Kwan.

Mike Axisa
December 10, 2025, 3:03 PM
Minimal interest in Walker

The Astros are hoping to unload Christian Walker in an effort to clear their infield logjam, but there is minimal interest in the veteran first baseman, reports The Athletic. Walker, 35 in March, hit 27 home runs in 2025, though they came with a .297 on-base percentage and defense that was far below his usual Gold Glove standards. He's also owed $20 million in both 2026 and 2027.

Yordan Alvarez is expected to spend his time at DH moving forward, so the Astros must figure out how to fit third basemen Carlos Correa and Isaac Paredes into the lineup. Trading Walker and moving Paredes to first would be ideal. Absent that, Houston may have to put Paredes at second and put Jose Altuve in left field full-time. Trading Paredes is another possibility, albeit not one the Astros prefer to do.

Mike Axisa
December 10, 2025, 2:56 PM
Padres getting calls on top relievers

Not surprisingly, teams are calling the Padres about their high-leverage relievers, though GM A.J. Preller told the San Diego Union-Tribune he is inclined to keep the bullpen together, and look for other ways to improve the team. Here's what Preller said:

"Anytime you have multiple people in one spot, you at least can listen to those types of conversations. But it's not easy to find impact players, so you don't take that for granted. And we have a lot of performers in our pen that have been impactful here the last couple years. It's probably been why we've been in the playoffs the last few years. There's a lot of reasons, but that's been a big one. … So we don't take that lightly. It's not like, 'Hey, we have a lot of really good pitchers, so we can afford to kind of take our level down in the bullpen.'"

Even with erstwhile closer Robert Suarez now a free agent, the Padres have a fierce late-inning relief crew, with righty Jeremiah Estrada and lefty Adrian Morejon setting up closer Mason Miller. Righty David Morgan is poised to assume high-leverage duty as well, and hard-throwing changeup specialist Bradgley Rodriguez is on the cusp of sticking in the show. It's an impressive group.

The Padres need a starting pitcher this offseason, maybe two, and they could use a power-hitting DH bat as well. Payroll is expected to hold steady in the same range as 2025. In that case, the club has about $10 million in spending room, per FanGraphs. It is no surprise then that Jake Cronenworth and his $12 million a year salary has popped up in trade rumors the last few days.

Mike Axisa
December 10, 2025, 2:49 PM
Phillies have an offer on the table for Realmuto

The Phillies have made an offer to J.T. Realmuto and are waiting to hear back, reports MLB.com. Realmuto is easily the best catcher in free agency. The next best after him are platoon types Victor Caratini and Danny Jansen. Add in his history with the organization and familiarity with the pitching staff, plus the team's deep pockets, and Realmuto returning to Philadelphia feels inevitable.

Kyle Schwarber is coming back and, assuming a deal gets done with Realmuto, the Phillies will then pivot to rearranging their outfield. Nick Castellanos is almost certainly a goner, more likely via release than trade, and Brandon Marsh could be moved. Top prospect Justin Crawford is expected to be given a chance to win a job in spring training. Even then, the Phillies need another outfielder.

Mike Axisa
December 10, 2025, 2:43 PM
Reds considering Marte and Lowe

After losing out on Kyle Schwarber, the Reds are mulling over pursuits of Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte and Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe, reports The Athletic. Marte is in high demand, though the Reds are deep in young starting pitching, which is what the D-backs are said to want in any trade. That could give them a leg up in trade talks.

Lowe, 31, slugged 31 home runs in 2025, and will make $11.5 million in 2026, the final year of his contract. As a Rays player making good money, Lowe is definitely available, and Tampa is said to be seeking pitching as well. Hunter Greene and Andrew Abbott are presumably off limits. In that case, the Reds could dangle Nick Lodolo and/or Rhett Lowder, and maybe even Chase Burns.

Mike Axisa
December 10, 2025, 2:37 PM
Suarez's market heating up

The market for free-agent closer Robert Suarez has picked up since Edwin Díaz signed with the Dodgers, reports MLB.com. The Blue Jays, Braves, and Mets are believed to be the teams most heavily involved. Suarez, 35 in March, is three years older than Díaz, so he won't get as significant a contract, though he certainly won't come cheap.

We ranked Suarez as the 21st-best free agent available this offseason and the fourth-best reliever behind Díaz, Devin Williams, and Luke Weaver. Suarez has a premium fastball in terms of velocity, extension, and ride up in the zone. He's also shown the ability to get 4-5 outs on occasion. Suarez opted out of the final two years and $16 million on his contract with the Padres to test free agency and should have no trouble beating that.

Mike Axisa
December 10, 2025, 2:27 PM
Dodgers unlikely to offer Tucker a long-term deal

Even after signing Edwin Díaz, the Dodgers could pursue Kyle Tucker, though they're unlikely to offer him a long-term deal, per The Athletic. They're more likely to offer him a short-term 3-4 year contract with a high annual salary, similar to Alex Bregman's deal with the Red Sox last offseason. The Dodgers offered Bryce Harper a short-term, high-dollar deal back in the day.

L.A.'s two biggest needs this offseason are bullpen help and outfield help, particularly defensively. Díaz helps with the former. Tucker would help with the latter, and also improve a lineup that is getting a little long in the tooth. The Dodgers have also been connected to former Dodger Cody Bellinger throughout the offseason for the same reason. He'd improve their outfield on both sides of the ball.

Mike Axisa
December 10, 2025, 2:15 PM
