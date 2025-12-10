Major League Baseball's annual Winter Meetings wrap up Wednesday in Orlando. Monday featured few moves but lots of rumors. On Tuesday, Kyle Schwarber returned to the Phillies and Edwin Díaz joined the Dodgers, and there were plenty of rumors too.

With Schwarber off the board, the hottest names right now are on the trade market, with Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte and Cardinals utility man Brendan Donovan connected to just about every contender. Marlins righties Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera are popular too. So far only one of our top 10 free agents has signed and one of our top 10 trade candidates has moved.

In addition to the usual hot stove rumors and transactions, Wednesday will also bring the annual Rule 5 Draft, which gives minor leagues who are not top prospects a chance at a big-league job. Last year's No. 1 pick in the Rule 5 Draft, righty Shane Smith, became an All-Star with the White Sox. Teams will try to strike gold Wednesday like the ChiSox did with Smith last offseason.

See below for CBS Sports MLB experts' updates and analysis from all the hot stove happenings Wednesday at the Winter Meetings.