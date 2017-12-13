MLB Winter Meetings: Marlins reportedly trade Marcell Ozuna to the Cardinals

The Cardinals have long coveted the Miami outfielder

Not long after missing out on Giancarlo Stanton, the Cardinals have reportedly acquired a different hard-hitting Marlins outfielder: on Wednesday, St. Louis reportedly completed a trade for Marcell Ozuna. Craig Mish and Jesse Sanchez have each reported that the deal is done, pending a physical. 

Ozuna, 27, is coming off an excellent 2017 in which he slashed .312/.376/.548 (145 OPS+) with 37 home runs in 159 games. In trading for Ozuna, the Cardinals are betting that he's capable of repeating such a breakout performance, as he had a career OPS+ of 103 coming into last season. Ozuna is second-year arbitration-eligible this offseason, and he's not eligible for free agency until after the 2019 season. 

We'll have more to come on this breaking news. 

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Shop