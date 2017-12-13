MLB Winter Meetings: Marlins reportedly trade Marcell Ozuna to the Cardinals

Not long after missing out on Giancarlo Stanton, the Cardinals have reportedly acquired a different hard-hitting Marlins outfielder: on Wednesday, St. Louis reportedly completed a trade for Marcell Ozuna. Craig Mish and Jesse Sanchez have each reported that the deal is done, pending a physical.

Ozuna, 27, is coming off an excellent 2017 in which he slashed .312/.376/.548 (145 OPS+) with 37 home runs in 159 games. In trading for Ozuna, the Cardinals are betting that he's capable of repeating such a breakout performance, as he had a career OPS+ of 103 coming into last season. Ozuna is second-year arbitration-eligible this offseason, and he's not eligible for free agency until after the 2019 season.

We'll have more to come on this breaking news.