MLB Winter Meetings: Marlins reportedly trade Marcell Ozuna to the Cardinals
The Cardinals have long coveted the Miami outfielder
Not long after missing out on Giancarlo Stanton, the Cardinals have reportedly acquired a different hard-hitting Marlins outfielder: on Wednesday, St. Louis reportedly completed a trade for Marcell Ozuna. Craig Mish and Jesse Sanchez have each reported that the deal is done, pending a physical.
Ozuna, 27, is coming off an excellent 2017 in which he slashed .312/.376/.548 (145 OPS+) with 37 home runs in 159 games. In trading for Ozuna, the Cardinals are betting that he's capable of repeating such a breakout performance, as he had a career OPS+ of 103 coming into last season. Ozuna is second-year arbitration-eligible this offseason, and he's not eligible for free agency until after the 2019 season.
We'll have more to come on this breaking news.
