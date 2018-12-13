MLB winter meetings: Nationals trade right-hander Tanner Roark to Reds

The Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday announced that they've acquired veteran right-hander Tanner Roark from the Washington Nationals in exchange for right-hander Tanner Rainey.

Roark, 32, is coming off a 2018 season in which he pitched to a 4.34 ERA (98 ERA+) and a 2.92 K/BB ratio in 180 1/3 innings for the Nationals. For his career, he owns a 115 ERA+ across parts of six big-league seasons. He's third-year arbitration-eligible going into this upcoming season and slated for free agency next offseason. In Cincinnati he figures to slot in near the front of the rotation. Reds GM Dick Williams, however, may not be done making pitching moves.

The Nationals were able to make this trade because the recent signing of Patrick Corbin gave them unexpected rotation depth. They get the 25-year-old Rainey, who made eight relief appearances for the Reds last season. In the minors, he put up a 4.84 ERA and a 2.09 K/BB ratio across parts of four seasons. Over that span, he made 35 starts (none since 2016) and more than 100 relief appearances. Rainey was originally a second-round choice in 2015.