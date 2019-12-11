MLB Winter Meetings: Rockies will listen to Nolan Arenado trade offers, report says
Arenado signed a $260 million extension last offseason
The Colorado Rockies are "willing to listen" to trade injuries on their franchise cornerstone, third baseman Nolan Arenado, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman. Heyman notes that the Rockies have received numerous calls on him since the July 31 trade deadline. The Rockies are also open to listening to trade offers for any of the players on their roster, Heyman adds.
Now, this doesn't necessarily mean that the Rockies are seriously shopping Arenado this winter. The club is just showing that it is willing to engage with any interested team that reaches out. In any case, trading Arenado would have to mean the Rockies are receiving a massive return in the deal.
It's also worth noting that Arenado has a full no-trade clause in his eight-year, $260 million contract, which allows him to block a trade to all 29 other teams. He has about $235 million remaining on the seven years of his massive extension he signed last winter, with an opt-out after the 2021 season. The opt-out after two seasons could turn away some teams from pursuing a trade.
This winter's loaded third baseman market won't start to move until one of the top available free agents (or trade candidates like Cubs' Kris Bryant) gets a deal. CBS Sports ranked third baseman Anthony Rendon as the No. 1 best available player in this year's free agency market. Third baseman Josh Donaldson is ranked No. 4.
Arenado, 28, is coming off a 2019 season in which he played in 155 games, put up an OPS+ of 129, and finished sixth in the National League MVP voting. He's a five-time All-Star and seven-time Gold Glover.
After making the postseason the previous two seasons, the Rockies finished the 2019 regular season with a record of 71-91, behind the Dodgers, Diamondbacks and Giants in the NL West.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cole makes Yanks World Series favorites
The Yankees are now 4/1 favorites to win the World Series next year
-
MLB rumors: Cubs, Rizzo not talking deal
The Winter Meetings continue in San Diego, and we have the latest updates
-
Adam Jones leaves MLB for Japan
Jones, 34, has likely played in his final big-league game
-
MLB releases study on 'juiced' baseballs
More home runs were hit in 2019 than any season in MLB history
-
Hawk Harrelson headed to Hall of Fame
You can put him in the Haaaaaaaaaaaall ... yes!
-
What's next for Angels and Dodgers?
Cole is heading to the Yankees and the Angels and Dodgers have to pivot elsewhere
-
Nats win first WS in franchise history
The Nationals' improbable October run ended with a championship
-
Nats force WS Game 7 vs. Astros
The Nationals won their third road game of the series Tuesday night