MLB Winter Meetings: Rockies will listen to Nolan Arenado trade offers, report says

The Colorado Rockies are "willing to listen" to trade injuries on their franchise cornerstone, third baseman Nolan Arenado, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman. Heyman notes that the Rockies have received numerous calls on him since the July 31 trade deadline. The Rockies are also open to listening to trade offers for any of the players on their roster, Heyman adds.

Now, this doesn't necessarily mean that the Rockies are seriously shopping Arenado this winter. The club is just showing that it is willing to engage with any interested team that reaches out. In any case, trading Arenado would have to mean the Rockies are receiving a massive return in the deal.

It's also worth noting that Arenado has a full no-trade clause in his eight-year, $260 million contract, which allows him to block a trade to all 29 other teams. He has about $235 million remaining on the seven years of his massive extension he signed last winter, with an opt-out after the 2021 season. The opt-out after two seasons could turn away some teams from pursuing a trade.

This winter's loaded third baseman market won't start to move until one of the top available free agents (or trade candidates like Cubs' Kris Bryant) gets a deal. CBS Sports ranked third baseman Anthony Rendon as the No. 1 best available player in this year's free agency market. Third baseman Josh Donaldson is ranked No. 4.

View Profile Nolan Arenado COL • 3B • 28 BA .315 OBP .379 SLG .583 OPS .962 HR 41 RBI 118

Arenado, 28, is coming off a 2019 season in which he played in 155 games, put up an OPS+ of 129, and finished sixth in the National League MVP voting. He's a five-time All-Star and seven-time Gold Glover.

After making the postseason the previous two seasons, the Rockies finished the 2019 regular season with a record of 71-91, behind the Dodgers, Diamondbacks and Giants in the NL West.