MLB winter meetings: Royals, Billy Hamilton agree to one-year deal

The Kansas City Royals have agreed to a one-year deal with free-agent outfielder Billy Hamilton, the team announced Tuesday. There is also a mutual option for the 2020 season. The Cincinnati Reds, who paid Hamilton $4.6 million in 2018, non-tendered Hamilton at the end of November.

Through six season with the Reds, Hamilton stole 277 bases but hit just .245/.298/.333. The 28-year-old's speed also took a hit last season, as he stole just 34 bags after grabbing at least 56 in each of the four previous seasons.

The Royals have no established center fielders or top prospects for Hamilton to compete with, but he'll still be battling Brett Phillips and Brian Goodwin for playing time. Kansas City also possesses one of the largest outfields in Major League baseball at Kauffman Stadium, where Hamilton's speed and defensive skills could make an impact for the Royals.