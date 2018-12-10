MLB Winter Meetings: Royals, Billy Hamilton reportedly close to deal
Hamilton was non-tendered by the Reds at the end of November
The Kansas City Royals are close to agreement with free-agent outfielder Billy Hamilton pending a physical, according to Jim Bowden of The Athletic. The terms of the prospective agreement are not yet known. The Cincinnati Reds, who paid Hamilton $4.6 million in 2018, non-tendered Hamilton at the end of November.
Through six season with the Reds, Hamilton stole 277 bases but hit just .245/.298/.333. The 28-year-old's speed also took a hit last season, as he stole just 34 bags after grabbing at least 56 in each of the four previous seasons.
The Royals have no established center fielders or top prospects for Hamilton to compete with, but he'll still be battling Brett Phillips and Brian Goodwin for playing time. Kansas City also possesses one of the largest outfields in Major League baseball at Kauffman Stadium, where Hamilton's speed and defensive skills could make an impact for the Royals.
