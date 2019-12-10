MLB Winter Meetings rumors: Angels interested in Anthony Rendon; Twins want rotation help

MLB's Winter Meetings are in progress, and that means activity on the free-agent and trade markets. Already we've seen Stephen Strasburg and the champion Nationals have put ink to paper on a seven-year, $245 million contract, and that's part of what's already been a highly active December, especially by recent standards. Speaking of which, you can get fully up to speed on all the latest signings with our updated Free Agent Tracker.

As for the Tuesday crop of MLB rumors, let's jump in.

Angels in on Rendon

The Angels are prioritizing their pursuit of Gerrit Cole right now, but they're also reportedly operating with one eye on the other premium free agent of the offseason: third baseman Anthony Rendon. The Angels are indeed interested in Rendon, Jon Heyman reports. Previously, the Dodgers, Rangers and Phillies have been mentioned in connection with Rendon, and the Nats haven't ruled out trying to bring him back, even after inking Stephen Strasburg.

Rendon, who's going into his age-30 season, at the plate is an elite combination of power and patience, and he's also a quality defender at the hot corner. Needless to say, he's going to command a massive contract, and as Ken Rosenthal reports he's probably not interested in deferring any of that money. The Angels, though, have previously indicated a willingness to spend big this winter.

Right now, the Angels are in line to start Zack Cozart at third base, which isn't an optimal state of affairs for an aspiring contender.

Nats asking about Bryant

Speaking of Rendon's prior employer, the Nats if they want to vigorously defend their title will need to find a suitable replacement for Rendon. Lots of speculation has linked them to free agent Josh Donaldson, and now MLB.com's Jon Morosi reports that they have interest in trading for Kris Bryant of the Cubs. The Cubs want to contend again in 2020, but they aren't giving themselves any payroll flexibility. That's why they may be looking to deal Bryant in order to address near- to mid-term needs elsewhere on the roster. Needless to say, he'd be a good fit on the post-Rendon Nats (assuming the Nats don't re-up with Rendon). Our Katherine Acquavella has more on this one.

Twins making rotation plans

The AL Central-champion Minnesota Twins this offseason were facing significant losses in the rotation. They've stemmed that particular tide by re-upping with Michael Pineda, and prior to that Jake Odorizzi accepted a qualifying offer for 2020. The Twins, though, aren't done plugging holes. The Twins are interested in Madison Bumgarner, Hyun-Jin Ryu and Dallas Keuchel, Jon Heyman reports.

That's the next tier of starters after the already signed Strasburg and Gerrit Cole, who could perhaps ink a $300 million contract with the Yankees, Angels, or Dodgers. That's more than the Twins are willing to pay for rotation upgrades, which explains their interest in Bumgarner, Ryu, and Keuchel. As for Bumgarner, our own Matt Snyder polled some sources on whether he'll be worth the likely nine-figure contract he'll wind up signing. Any of the three would be a nice get for the Twins, who, in addition to Odorizzi and Pineda, have Jose Berrios at the front end and Devin Smeltzer and Randy Dobnak also in the fold. The Twins previously pursued Zack Wheeler, who wound up inking a $118 million deal with the Phillies, so they're clearly willing to invest in starting pitching.

Jays, Brewers interested in Happ

The Yankees may be looking to move veteran lefty J.A. Happ in order to clear payroll space for Gerrit Cole, and despite Happ's struggles last season -- a 4.91 ERA in 30 starts and one relief appearance -- there's a market for his services. In a pair of tweets, SNY's Andy Martino names the Blue Jays and Brewers as possible landing spots for Happ, who turned 37 in October. Happ, who's owed $17 million for the upcoming season and has a $17 million vesting option for 2021, previously pitched for Toronto for parts of six seasons.

Mets not out on Marte

The Pirates are looking to move outfielder Starling Marte, and Jon Heyman reports that the Mets still have some level of interest, even after trading for Jake Marisnick. Marte, 31, still adds value on the bases and can get by in center, and this past season at the plate he produced right in line with career norms (120 OPS+). Marte's under contract for $11.5 million in 2020, and his pact includes a $12.5 million club option/$1 million buyout for 2021.