MLB Winter Meetings Rumors: Astros eyeing top starters Darvish, Arrieta, Archer

The Houston Astros just won the World Series, months after acquiring Justin Verlander as a second ace to pair with Dallas Keuchel.

Nonetheless, general manager Jeff Luhnow might have his eyes on another top-flight starter. That according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, who notes the Astros are weighing a run at free agents Yu Darvish and Jake Arrieta while keeping tabs on Chris Archer and the rest of the trade market:

The Astros have shown interest in free agent righties Yu Darvish and Jake Arrieta, and also might explore the trade market if a pitcher such as Tampa Bay righty Chris Archer becomes available, according to major league sources.

While the Astros' top reasoning for wanting to add a Darvish or Arrieta is obvious -- they want to employ as many good players as possible -- there are some layers to consider beyond the surface.

For instance, Rosenthal highlighted Keuchel's uncertain future in Houston. He's a free agent next winter, and he recently hired Scott Boras as his agent. That combination suggests Keuchel is more likely to hit the open market than re-sign with the Astros ahead of time.

By adding Darvish (presuming he would consider joining the club that employs Yuli Gurriel) or Arrieta, then, the Astros would be maximizing their chances of winning this season, as well as putting themselves in good position to replace Keuchel's contributions after the upcoming year.

Of course, the Astros figure to have stiff competition for Darvish and Arrieta, including within their own division. The Los Angeles Angels, Seattle Mariners, and Texas Rangers could all use Darvish or Arrieta to varying degrees. Add in the rest of the league's interest, and there's no telling how likely the Astros are to grab a third potential ace.

Still, the idea is interesting -- and, if you're one of the other 29 teams, terrifying.