MLB Winter Meetings rumors: Bumgarner seeking nine figures; Dodgers interested in Ryu return

MLB's Winter Meetings are here, and that means activity on the free-agent and trade markets should be ramping up soon. Of course, it's already been an active week-plus by the standards of early December, so we'll see if the meetings are livelier than normal as well.

Before Nicholas Castellanos was traded to the Cubs midseason, the expectation around the league was that he would have to settle for a one-year contract this winter.

Castellanos market heating up

Before Nicholas Castellanos was traded to the Cubs midseason, the expectation around the league was that he would have to settle for a one-year contract this winter. It made sense. Castellanos was perceived as a good, not great right-handed hitter without much defensive value of which to speak. He then hit .321/.356/.646 over a 51-game stretch with Chicago -- a run so good that it shredded the previous assumption.

Indeed, Castellanos appears on his way to landing a much more lucrative contract than previously anticipated, with the Diamondbacks and Giants being among those interested, per Jon Heyman. The Marlins were also tied to Castellanos, but have faded as bidding has increased, according to CBS Sports HQ's Jim Bowden.

Castellanos, 28 come March, has hit .287/.337/.505 (120 OPS+) over the past three seasons.

Bumgarner wants nine figures

Once Zack Wheeler agreed to a deal worth more than $100 million, it seemed like only a matter of time before Madison Bumgarner landed his own deal for a similar amount. Sure enough, Bumgarner has informed teams that he's seeking a five-year pact worth $100 million, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Bumgarner is an interesting contrast from Wheeler, who offers more potential than track record. Although Bumgarner doesn't throw hard, he does generate good spin from a tough angle. He also, obviously, has a substantive history of being an above-average starter, and has earned a reputation for being a big-game pitcher.

Dodgers maintaining interest in Ryu

Here's a predictable one: the Dodgers still have interest in retaining Hyun-Jin Ryu, per Jon Heyman. The Dodgers are, of course, pursuing the top available starters on the open market -- both Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg -- and it's unclear how landing either would impact their interest in Ryu.

Nonetheless, Ryu would make for a nifty fallback plan if it comes to that. Over the last three seasons he's thrown roughly 391 innings and posted a 151 ERA+ and a 4.38 strikeout-to-walk ratio. This past season was the first time he'd thrown more than 150 innings since 2014.

The Twins and Blue Jays are also said to be interested in Ryu.

Cubs among those with Lindblom interest

The Cubs might be telling everyone they're capped out, but that hasn't stopped them from maintaining interest in right-hander Josh Lindblom, per Jon Morosi of MLB.com.

Lindblom, 32, is drawing interest from numerous teams as he looks to return from a three-year run in Korea. In his most recent campaign, he threw 194 innings and posted a 2.50 ERA and 6.52 strikeout-to-walk ratio for the Doosan Bears. Lindblom is no stranger to the majors -- he's made more than 100 career appearances in the Show, notching a 97 ERA+ and 2.15 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Lindblom is not a particularly hard thrower -- his fastball sat in the low-90s throughout his big-league run -- but he does have a broad arsenal with which he throws strikes.