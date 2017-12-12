MLB Winter Meetings rumors: Cardinals interested in Wade Davis in hunt for closer

Both Seung-Hwan Oh and Trevor Rosenthal are free agents

In addition to adding a big middle of the order bat, the Cardinals came into the offseason needing to improve their bullpen. Both Seung-Hwan Oh and Trevor Rosenthal are free agents -- Rosenthal was released after having Tommy John surgery -- and they were the club's top two end-game arms the last two years.

St. Louis signed veteran setup man Luke Gregerson to a two-year contract over the weekend, and now they're aiming much bigger. The club is among those in on former Royals and Cubs stopper Wade Davis.

The 32-year-old Davis went 32 for 33 in save chances and had a 2.30 ERA in 2017, which is both excellent and his worst season in several years. From 2014-16, he threw 182 2/3 innings with a 1.18 ERA out of the bullpen for Kansas City.

Oh and Rosenthal shared closer duties this past season -- Oh saved 20 games while Rosenthal saved 11 -- and they combined for a 3.79 ERA in 107 innings. It's no surprise why the Cardinals are not only looking for a bullpen upgrade, but are also interested in the best closer on the market. Davis represents a significant upgrade for St. Louis.

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Shop