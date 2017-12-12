MLB Winter Meetings rumors: Cardinals interested in Wade Davis in hunt for closer

In addition to adding a big middle of the order bat, the Cardinals came into the offseason needing to improve their bullpen. Both Seung-Hwan Oh and Trevor Rosenthal are free agents -- Rosenthal was released after having Tommy John surgery -- and they were the club's top two end-game arms the last two years.

St. Louis signed veteran setup man Luke Gregerson to a two-year contract over the weekend, and now they're aiming much bigger. The club is among those in on former Royals and Cubs stopper Wade Davis.

Sources: Cardinals are among the teams in on Wade Davis. They’re prioritizing late-inning help to complement Luke Gregerson signing. Rockies are in on Davis as well as they hunt for a closer. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 12, 2017

The 32-year-old Davis went 32 for 33 in save chances and had a 2.30 ERA in 2017, which is both excellent and his worst season in several years. From 2014-16, he threw 182 2/3 innings with a 1.18 ERA out of the bullpen for Kansas City.

Oh and Rosenthal shared closer duties this past season -- Oh saved 20 games while Rosenthal saved 11 -- and they combined for a 3.79 ERA in 107 innings. It's no surprise why the Cardinals are not only looking for a bullpen upgrade, but are also interested in the best closer on the market. Davis represents a significant upgrade for St. Louis.