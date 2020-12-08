MLB's Winter Meetings are here. This year's Winter Meetings will take place in a virtual setting thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Winter Meetings typically occasions major signings and trades, but this time around a number of factors may contribute to a slower pace of things. Rumors, though, should be in abundance. Already we've seen the White Sox acquire starting pitcher Lance Lynn via trade. You can get fully up to speed on all the latest signings with our updated Free Agent Tracker.

We've already hit you with a Winter Meetings FAQ and some bold predictions, and now we'll have a look at Tuesday's hot stove buzz.

Eaton, Santana land in AL Central

The Chicago White Sox followed up their late-night trade on Monday for Lance Lynn with another deal Tuesday morning. The club signed free agent outfielder Adam Eaton to a one-year deal.

The 32-year-old played for the White Sox from 2014-16. He spent the last four seasons with the Washington Nationals, winning a World Series in 2019. Eaton is expected to become the everyday right fielder for the Sox. You can read the full story here.

Elsewhere in the division, the Royals agreed to terms with first baseman Carlos Santana, per MLB Network's Jon Heyman. Santana is reportedly getting a two-year deal worth $17 million in Kansas City. Read more on Santana's deal here.

Interest for Hamels from several clubs

Free agent lefty Cole Hamels has gotten interest from "several teams," according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman. Hamels, who will turn 37 later this month, was shut down because of shoulder issues after just one 2020 start (3 1/3 IP) with the Atlanta Braves. Hamels has been working out every day and he would consider showcasing for interested MLB teams, Heyman adds. The southpaw may have to settle for a one-year deal with limited guarantees if he wants to keep his career going.

Marlins interested in KBO MVP

Korea Baseball Organization (KBO)'s 2020 Most Valuable Player Mel Rojas Jr. has garnered interest from the Miami Marlins, according to Craig Mish. Rojas recently tweeted that he's still undecided on where he'll play in 2021. Several MLB clubs have inquired on him, Mish adds. Rojas Jr. is the son of former MLB pitcher Mel Rojas. He was drafted as the 84th overall pick in the 2010 MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Rojas spent time in the Pirates minor-league system before he was traded to the Atlanta Braves in 2016.

Mel Rojas Jr. ATL • 2020 KBO stats BA .349 OBP .417 SLG .680 OPS 1.097 R 116 HR 47 RBI 135 View Profile

Rojas, 30, hit .349 with 47 home runs and 135 RBI in 142 games with the KT Wiz this season in Korea. Rojas has spent the last four seasons playing with the KT Wiz. With his 47 homers this year, he broke the franchise record for home runs, one he had already set back in 2018 when he hit 43.

Giants to sign Wisler

The San Francisco Giants and free-agent right-hander Matt Wisler are in agreement on a one-year, $1.15 million contract, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Matt Wisler MIN • RP • 37 ERA 1.07 WHIP 1.14 IP 25.1 BB 14 K 35 View Profile

Last week, Wisler was a bit of a surprise non-tender by the Minnesota Twins. In 2020, he finished with a 1.07 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 35:14 K:BB over 25 1/3 innings. The abbreviated campaign was easily the best season of his six-year long MLB career. Wisler, 28, could wind up with a high-leverage bullpen role in San Francisco.

Rays re-sign Kittredge

The Tampa Bay Rays have brought back right-hander Andrew Kittredge on a minor-league deal, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Kittredge's 2020 season was cut short when he hit the injured list with a season-ending elbow issue in August.

Andrew Kittredge TB • RP • 36 ERA 2.25 WHIP 1.25 IP 8 BB 2 K 3 View Profile

The 30-year-old was able to avoid Tommy John surgery and has not had any further issues with his elbow, Topkin adds. According to Kittredge's agent, Brian Grieper, he's had three bullpen sessions at full intensity and will be able to report to spring training without any restrictions. If Kittredge's elbow health continues to trend upward, then he should be able to provide organizational bullpen depth for the Rays in 2021.