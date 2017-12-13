MLB Winter Meetings rumors: Cubs, Indians reportedly talking Danny Salazar trade

The two combatants in the classic 2016 World Series may be talking trade. Here are the details on the Indians' and Cubs' discussions from Bruce Levine ...

The Cubs and Indians have had trade talk conversations.RHP Danny Salazar has been mentioned . The Indians looking for left handed hitting in return . Nothing close at this time . — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) December 13, 2017

Danny Salazar, who turns 28 next month, is coming off a 2017 season in which he pitched to a 4.28 ERA and 3.30 K/BB ratio in 19 starts and four relief appearances. For his career, he owns an ERA+ of 112 across parts of five big-league seasons. The right-handed Salazar has elite velocity and a plus changeup as part of his mix, and he's capable of dominance. On the downside, Salazar has dealt with elbow and shoulder problems for his entire career, and only once has he been able to log a qualifying number of innings. Given his stuff and health issues, a permanent move to the bullpen could be in Salazar's future. By adding Tyler Chatwood, Brandon Morrow, and Drew Smyly already this offseason, the Cubs are obviously focused on deepening the pitching staff.

On the other side, anytime you hear of tradable left-handed hitting and the Cubs you inevitably think of Kyle Schwarber. That said, the Cubs seem intent on keeping Schwarber, and they certainly wouldn't deal him straight up for Salazar.