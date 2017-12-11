MLB Winter Meetings rumors: Mets have discussed Matt Harvey trade with teams

Matt Harvey could be on his way out of New York

Baseball's Winter Meetings began on Monday, bringing with it a new surge of rumors.

But before the Winter Meetings could start, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reported on a potentially juicy situation involving the New York Mets. Per Ackert, the Mets have discussed a Matt Harvey trade with two clubs, and could be seeking a relief pitcher in return:

"They are willing to move him," one source said, "and they said they wanted to try and flip him for a reliever. They seemed more willing to move him then (Robert) Gsellman or (Seth) Lugo."

Harvey's fall from grace has been a quick one. After a brilliant start to his career, and seemingly a successful return from Tommy John surgery, he's spent the last two seasons in replacement-level territory. To wit, Harvey has posted a 5.78 ERA and has recorded fewer than two walks per strikeout over his last 185 ⅓ innings pitched. Last year was particularly ugly, as he ended the season with a career-worst 6.37 FIP -- a figure borne in part from allowing two homers per nine.

Because Harvey (under team control for one more season) has had past success, and because his fastball can still get into the mid-90s, it's not surprising that some teams could be interested in acquiring his services. It's also not surprising that multiple folks have tied Harvey to the Baltimore Orioles, who have a number of quality relievers and who are perennially one or two starters away from being one or two starters away from a good rotation:

There's no telling at this point how serious the Orioles (or other teams) are about Harvey. No matter what, expect to hear more grumblings about a potential deal in the coming days -- it's that time of the year, after all.

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

