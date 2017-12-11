MLB Winter Meetings rumors: Mets have discussed Matt Harvey trade with teams
Matt Harvey could be on his way out of New York
Baseball's Winter Meetings began on Monday, bringing with it a new surge of rumors.
But before the Winter Meetings could start, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reported on a potentially juicy situation involving the New York Mets. Per Ackert, the Mets have discussed a Matt Harvey trade with two clubs, and could be seeking a relief pitcher in return:
"They are willing to move him," one source said, "and they said they wanted to try and flip him for a reliever. They seemed more willing to move him then (Robert) Gsellman or (Seth) Lugo."
Harvey's fall from grace has been a quick one. After a brilliant start to his career, and seemingly a successful return from Tommy John surgery, he's spent the last two seasons in replacement-level territory. To wit, Harvey has posted a 5.78 ERA and has recorded fewer than two walks per strikeout over his last 185 ⅓ innings pitched. Last year was particularly ugly, as he ended the season with a career-worst 6.37 FIP -- a figure borne in part from allowing two homers per nine.
Because Harvey (under team control for one more season) has had past success, and because his fastball can still get into the mid-90s, it's not surprising that some teams could be interested in acquiring his services. It's also not surprising that multiple folks have tied Harvey to the Baltimore Orioles, who have a number of quality relievers and who are perennially one or two starters away from being one or two starters away from a good rotation:
There's no telling at this point how serious the Orioles (or other teams) are about Harvey. No matter what, expect to hear more grumblings about a potential deal in the coming days -- it's that time of the year, after all.
-
Stanton takes jab at Marlins 'circus'
Stanton swiped at his old team on his way out
-
MLB Winter Meetings updates
Your one-stop shop for all things MLB Winter Meetings-related
-
Nats interested in Reed, Adams
The Nationals are looking to improve on the edges of their roster
-
Yanks' next move could involve Ellsbury
Ellsbury is due at least $68 million over the next three seasons
-
Wright arrested for domestic assault
Wright was arrested at his home Friday
-
Morris, Trammell elected to Hall of Fame
The former Tigers teammates were voted into Cooperstown by the 16-person Modern Era Commit...
Add a Comment