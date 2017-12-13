MLB Winter Meetings rumors: Rangers, D-Backs discussing trade involving Greinke

Two years ago the Arizona Diamondbacks shocked the baseball world by signing Zack Greinke to a six-year contract worth $206.5 million. At $34.4 million, it is the largest pitching contract in history in terms of average annual value.

Now, with a new front office regime in place, the D-Backs appear open to trading Greinke, even after winning 93 games and going to the postseason in 2017. The D-Backs and Texas Rangers are reportedly talking about starting pitchers and Greinke's name has come up in trade talks.

Rangers are talking to the D-backs about starting pitching and Zack Greinke could be in play. Any potential deal is not close but the two teams have been talking — TR Sullivan (@Sullivan_Ranger) December 13, 2017

Confirming @Sullivan_Ranger report on #Rangers' interest in Zack Greinke. The Rangers would need the deal with Arizona to include Shin-Soo Choo and the $63 million he's owed the next three seasons to offset the $138.5 million owed to Greinke the next four. — Jeff Wilson (@JeffWilson_FWST) December 13, 2017

Receiving Shin-Soo Choo would make sense for the D-Backs, who could use an outfield bat to help replace J.D. Martinez, who is likely to leave as a free agent. Arizona would save more than $75 million in salary obligations -- depending on the other pieces in the trade, of course -- and get an outfield bat while the Rangers would add a much-needed starting pitcher.

The 34-year-old Greinke went 17-7 with a 3.20 ERA (149 ERA+) this past season, earning him a fourth-place finish in the NL Cy Young voting. The general consensus is that as long as he stays healthy, Greinke will age well because he has exceptional command and pitching know-how, and doesn't rely on velocity and raw stuff to overpower hitters.

At the moment the Rangers have Cole Hamels, Martin Perez, and Doug Fister penciled into the rotation. Mike Minor, a reliever in 2017, will be given a chance to win a rotation spot in camp as well. There is a clear need for rotation help in Texas, both a high-quality starter like Greinke and depth pieces.