MLB winter meetings rumors, updates: Dodgers, Cardinals talking Martinez; What would it take for a Haniger trade?

For all intents and purposes, Wednesday is the final day of the 2018 winter meetings. Teams and executives usually head home following the Rule 5 Draft on Thursday morning. On Tuesday we had one major signing (Andrew McCutchen to the Phillies), one major release (Blue Jays cut Troy Tulowitzki), and some unfortunate ballpark news (Rays won't be going to Ybor City).

Because this the last time this offseason all 30 front offices (and many agents) will be in the same place at the same time, there's a good chance we'll see some deals get done Wednesday. Everyone can meet face-to-face to help push those deals across the finish line before leaving Las Vegas and heading home for the rest of the winter. Wednesday could be quite busy.

Transactions or no transactions, there will inevitably be a swarm of trade and free-agent rumors Wednesday, and we're going to keep track of them all for you right here in this handy post. Make sure you check back often for updates throughout the day. Here are the latest hot stove rumblings.

Dodgers interested in Martinez

Here's an interesting rumor. The Dodgers and Cardinals are discussing slugger Jose Martinez, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Martinez can play first base and the corner outfield, but the Dodgers are pretty well set at those positions. Los Angeles could put Cody Bellinger in the outfield full-time and play Max Muncy at second base, where he dabbled this past season. They could also cash in some outfielders (Yasiel Puig? Joc Pederson?) as trade chips to clear room for Martinez.

Martinez, 30, has been an offensive force with St. Louis these last two seasons, hitting .306/.369/.478 with 43 doubles and 31 home runs in 258 games from 2017-18. He is a brutal defender though, both at first base and in the outfield, so getting his bat into the lineup comes at a defensive cost for an NL team. Martinez has one pre-arbitration year remaining and will only make something close to the league minimum in 2019. His salary (and production) is a great fit for a Dodgers team that is trying to again stay under the luxury tax threshold.

What would it take to trade Haniger?

The Mariners would have to be blown away to trade outfielder Mitch Haniger, reports Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times. "There have been a handful of teams that have taken a handful of passes at Mitch. We're just not willing to go there. We've had a handful try, but they haven't quite gotten to where we would even consider it," said Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto to Divish.

Haniger, 27, put up a .285/.366/.493 batting line with 26 home runs in 2018. Add in very good defense and he had a 6.1 WAR season. The Mariners control Haniger as a pre-arbitration and arbitration-eligible player through 2022 and would get a very good return in a trade this winter. Seattle has already unloaded Robinson Cano, Jean Segura, Edwin Diaz, Mike Zunino, James Paxton, and others this offseason. Despite Dipoto's comments, don't be surprised if Haniger is next to go.

Three teams in on Ottavino

Righty reliever Adam Ottavino is a popular free agent at the winter meetings. The Red Sox, Mets, and Yankees all have interest in the slider specialist, report Jon Morosi of MLB.com and Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Yankees GM Brian Cashman even met with Ottavino's agent Tuesday night, though no offer was made. Ottavino, a native New Yorker, is high on the Yankees' wish list.

Ottavino, 33, posted a 2.43 ERA with 112 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings with the Rockies this past season. That's after a 5.06 ERA in 53 1/3 innings in 2017. As Travis Sawchik of FanGraphs wrote earlier this year, Ottavino rented out a vacant Manhattan storefront last offseason and went to work altering his mechanics and fine-tuning his pitches. It's no surprise then that heavily analytical organizations like the Yankees and Red Sox have interest in him.

Several teams in on Kinsler

The Tigers, Brewers, Athletics, and Nationals are among the teams with free agent second baseman Ian Kinsler, reports Jon Morosi of Fox Sports. It's possible Kinsler will be a fallback option for teams that lose out on free agents like DJ LeMahieu and Jed Lowrie. There is certainly no shortage of contending teams that could use help at second base this offseason. The Angels, Athletics, Brewers, Dodgers, Nationals, Rockies, and Yankees are all in the market for help at the position.

Kinsler, 36, had the worst season of his career in 2018, hitting .240/.301/.380 with 14 home runs and 16 steals. He can still play a slick second base, however, which is how he racked up 2.4 WAR despite below-average offensive production. Given his age, it's unlikely Kinsler will rebound much offensively, if at all, but he can still contribute to a team with his defense and through hard-fought professional at-bats.