MLB winter meetings rumors, updates: Giants make Belt available; Braves interested in Castellanos

The 2018 winter meetings have arrived. The four busiest days of the offseason begin Monday at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Representatives from all 30 teams are in one place, as are most agents, and that means deals are inevitable.

To help get you ready for the winter meetings we covered all 30 teams with division-by-division previews that explain their needs and approaches. Here are our previews by division: AL East, NL East, AL Central, NL Central, AL West and NL West.

We're going to keep you updated on the latest hot stove rumors and rumblings with this continuously updated daily roundup. Make sure you check back throughout the date for updates. There will surely be plenty of them.

Giants have made Belt available

The Giants have made first baseman Brandon Belt available in trade talks and multiple teams are interested, reports Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Buster Posey underwent season-ending hip surgery in August and it stands to reason he'll see more time at first base going forward. Belt is owed $17.2 million in each of the next three seasons and keeping him and an aging Posey on the roster simultaneously in the non-DH league may not work.

The 30-year-old Belt was again limited by injuries this past season -- he's appeared in only 570 of 810 possible games since 2014 -- during which he hit .253/.342/.414 (108 OPS+) with 14 home runs. An expensive first baseman with injury issues on the wrong side of 30 might not fetch much in a trade, but if San Francisco eats some money and turns Belt into, say, a $12 million a year player, a team could offer up some decent prospects.

Braves have interest in Castellanos

Tigers right fielder Nicholas Castellanos is drawing trade interest and the Braves are among the teams to check in, reports MLB.com's Jon Morosi. Atlanta is seeking a corner outfielder to pair with Ronald Acuna Jr. and center fielder Ender Inciarte, and they have a ton of pitching prospects to offer the rebuilding Tigers. Castellanos will be a free agent next offseason.

The soon-to-be 27-year-old Castellanos has quietly emerged as one of the best hitters in the game, authoring a .298/.354/.500 (130 OPS+) batting line with 46 doubles and 23 home runs in 2018. He's hit .285/.336/.495 (121 OPS+) the last three years. The downside here is Castellanos is a brutal defender -- his minus-5.2 Defensive WAR from 2016-18 is among the worst in baseball -- who will give back runs in the field. Boy can he hit though.

Red Sox in on Ottavino, Robertson

Free-agent righties Adam Ottavino and David Robertson are believed to be high on the Red Sox's wish list, reports Jon Heyman of Fancred. Boston could lose both Craig Kimbrel and Joe Kelly to free agency and they need to bolster their bullpen. Ottavino and Robertson are both strikeout heavy righties with late-game experience for contending teams.

This past season the 33-year-old Ottavino posted a 2.43 ERA with 112 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings for the Rockies. Robertson, also 33, had a 3.23 ERA with 91 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings for the rival Yankees. Both righties are in line for multiyear contracts worth north of $10 million per season. It's not a stretch to suggest both could secure three-year deals worth $36 million or more.

Yankees want Happ at two years

According to George King of the New York Post, there is "industry buzz" the Yankees would like to re-sign lefty J.A. Happ to a two-year contract. Happ is exploring the market for a three-year contract, however. This past season the veteran southpaw went 7-0 with a 2.69 ERA in 11 starts for the Yankees after coming over in a trade-deadline deal with the Blue Jays. Happ had a 3.65 ERA with 193 strikeouts in 177 2/3 innings overall in 2018.

The Yankees have been quite cautious on the free-agent market this offseason. They reportedly bid five years for Patrick Corbin, who received a six-year deal. They're said to have not wanted to go beyond a three-year contract with Nathan Eovaldi, who took a four-year deal to return to the Red Sox. Now the Yankees want Happ back on a two-year contract while he's looking for a three-year deal. So far this offseason New York has been unwilling to give that one extra year to get their man.

Giants may be Kikuchi's first choice

Japanese lefty Yusei Kikuchi, who has already been posted for MLB teams, is said to like San Francisco and joining the Giants could be his first choice, reports Hank Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle. Kikuchi's 30-day negotiating period ends shortly after the New Year. Whichever team signs him will pay the Seibu Lions, his former club in Japan, a percentage of his contract as a release fee.

Kikuchi, 27, pitched to a 3.08 ERA with 153 strikeouts in 163 2/3 innings this past season. He's been one of the top starters in Japan in recent years, though he's missed time with shoulder problems in at least three separate seasons in his career. Because of his solid fastball and wipeout slider, Kikuchi has been compared to Patrick Corbin, who just signed a six-year contract in $140 million. It is very unlikely Kikuchi will get a deal that size given his shoulder woes and lack of MLB track record.

Reds want to trade Gennett

The Reds are reportedly looking to trade second baseman Scooter Gennett and we ranked all 30 teams as potential landing spots. Needless to say, contending clubs with openings at second base are the most likely destinations. Gennett is due to become a free agent next offseason.