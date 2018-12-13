MLB winter meetings rumors, updates: Phillies after Zach Britton and Andrew Miller; Mariners eyeing Yusei Kikuchi

The fairly quiet 2018 winter meetings comes to a close on Thursday. There were some second-tier free-agent signings (Andrew McCutchen to the Phillies, Charlie Morton to the Rays, J.A. Happ to the Yankees) and trades (Tanner Roark to the Reds, Ivan Nova to the White Sox), but that's about it. No blockbusters at the winter meetings this year.

The winter meetings will unofficially end following the annual Rule 5 Draft on Thursday morning (12 p.m. ET). Everyone heads home after that. There will still be a healthy dose of news and rumors throughout the day, of course, and maybe even a few deals before the MLB world flees Sin City. Here are all of Thursday's hot stove rumblings and activity.

Phillies after Britton, Miller

The Phillies are "right in the thick of the chase" for free-agent relievers Zach Britton and Andrew Miller, reports Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia. The free-agent reliever market is expected to start moving in the coming days and the Phillies, after losing out on starting pitching targets Patrick Corbin and J.A. Happ, seem to be itching to do something to improve their run prevention. Adding a high-end reliever sure would help.

Both Britton, 30, and Miller, 33, are coming off injury-shortened 2018 seasons. Britton's season started late following offseason Achilles surgery, and he threw 40.2 innings with 3.10 ERA and 34 strikeouts. Miller dealt with knee, hamstring, and shoulder trouble that limited him to 34 innings with a 4.24 ERA and 45 strikeouts. Both Britton and Miller finished the season healthy, but you can be sure their medicals will be scrutinized before a team signs them.

Mariners have checked in on Kikuchi

According to Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times, the Mariners have interest in Japanese left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and they spoke to his representatives earlier this week. "It was just sort of getting the lay of the land and the parameters for how they want to handle the process and making sure we understood the best way moving forward if we wanted to pursue it," said Mariners assistant GM Justin Hollander to Divish.

Kikuchi, 27, has been posted for MLB teams and his 30-day negotiating window closes in three weeks. The southpaw threw 163 2/3 innings with a 3.08 ERA and 153 strikeouts for the Seibu Lions in 2018 and he was widely considered one of the top pitchers in Japan the last few seasons. The Mariners have a rich history with Japanese players, starting with Ichiro Suzuki and continuing with Kenji Johjima and Hisashi Iwakuma, among others. Seattle is rebuilding but, at age 27, Kikuchi would be a long-term piece.

Dodgers, Pirates have talked Cervelli

The Dodgers have been in touch with the Pirates about catcher Francisco Cervelli, reports MLB.com's Ken Gurnick. Los Angeles is poised to lose Yasmani Grandal to free agency and they're looking for a short-term stopgap catcher to pair with Austin Barnes until top catching prospects Will Smith and Keibert Ruiz are deemed ready. They've been connected to Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto and Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart this winter in addition to Cervelli.

Cervelli, 32, authored a .259/.378/.431 batting line with 12 home runs and strong defensive numbers in 2018. He is owed $11.5 million next season, the final year on his contract, and the Pirates are said to be open to moving him because they have Elias Diaz ready to step in behind the plate. The 28-year-old Diaz hit .286/.339/.452 with 10 home runs as Cervelli's backup this past season. Trading Cervelli would give the Pirates some payroll flexibility to do other things.

Orioles have made Cobb available

The Orioles have let teams know veteran right-hander Alex Cobb is available, reports Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports. Baltimore is in full blown "tear it down and rebuild" mode right now and Cobb is one of the few veterans still with the team, joining Andrew Cashner, Mychal Givens, and Jonathan Villar. There are three years and $43 million remaining on Cobb's contract and it's likely the Orioles will have to eat some of that money to facilitate a trade.

Cobb, 31, joined the O's late in spring training this year and pitched to a 4.90 ERA with 102 strikeouts in 152 1/3 innings. He was much better in the second half (2.56 ERA) than the first (6.41 ERA) and that could stand out to teams willing to chalk up his slow start to the season to not having a proper spring training. Once the free-agent starting pitching cupboard has been cleaned out, teams could turn to Cobb as an alternative.

Mets sign Familia, Dodgers sign Kelly

Jeurys Familia has returned to the Mets and Joe Kelly has signed with the Dodgers. The two free agent righty relievers struck deals late Wednesday night. Familia received a three-year contract worth $30 million while Kelly received three years and $25 million. These two deals could open the free-agent reliever floodgates.