MLB winter meetings rumors, updates: Yankees open to trading Andujar; Brewers interested in reunion with Miley

Welcome to Day 2 of the 2018 winter meetings. Monday brought some minor free-agent signings (Billy Hamilton to the Royals, Tyson Ross to the Tigers) and plenty of rumors, including a potential blockbuster. The Yankees, Mets, and Marlins are said to be discussing a three-team deal that would send J.T. Realmuto to Queens and Noah Syndergaard to The Bronx. Wowza.

As always, a trade of that magnitude is unlikely to be completed and that goes double when there's a Yankees-Mets element involved. The two New York teams have not made a player-for-player trade since the Mike Stanton for Felix Heredia lefty reliever swap in 2004. That said, new Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen has indicated a willingness to be bold, and this would certainly qualify.

With the 2018 winter meetings now underway at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, we will again keep you apprised of the latest hot stove news and rumblings right here in this handy roundup post. Make sure you check back often throughout the day for updates.

Yankees willing to trade Andujar

The Yankees are open to trading Rookie of the Year runner-up Miguel Andujar, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. It's unclear whether he would be included in the rumored J.T. Realmuto-Noah Syndergaard three-team trade but it makes sense. The Marlins are said to want young MLB ready talent in return for Realmuto and Andujar certainly qualifies.

Andujar, 23, put up a .297/.328/.527 batting line with 27 home runs this past season. His 47 doubles tied Fred Lynn's AL rookie record. Andujar is a punishing hitter but a poor defender at third base, so much so that there are rumblings he could be moved to first as soon as 2019. There's been speculation all offseason that the Yankees could trade Andujar for pitching and replace him by signing Manny Machado.

Brewers open to reunion with Miley

According to MLB.com's Adam McCalvy, the Brewers are "keeping in touch" with free agent lefty Wade Miley. GM David Stearns said they're opening to bringing him back, though he's going to gauge his value on the free agent market first. Miley, 32, posted a 2.57 ERA in 80 2/3 innings with Milwaukee around an oblique injury this past season.

The Brewers, despite having an obvious need in their rotation, do not seem to be in any rush to add a starter and that's been the case since last offseason. They're currently slated to go into next season with Jhoulys Chacin, Chase Anderson, Zach Davies, Brandon Woodruff, and Jimmy Nelson as their starting five, though Nelson is rehabbing from shoulder surgery and there is still a lot of offseason to go.

Nats looking at free agents, talking Roark trade

The Nationals are in trade discussions involving right-hander Tanner Roark with several teams, reports Jeff Passan of Yahoo! Sports, and they continue to monitor the market for free agent pitching help as well. Roark will become a free agent next offseason and MLB Trade Rumors projects him to make $9.8 million in 2019. Washington would presumably trade the righty and redirect his salary -- or at least part of his salary -- elsewhere on the roster.

Roark, 32, has been a solid league average workhorse the last few years, throwing 361 2/3 innings with a 4.50 ERA (97 ERA+) the last two seasons. He averaged 176 innings per season from 2014-17 and that includes 2015, when he made 12 starts and 28 relief appearances and was limited to 111 innings. The Nationals have a pricey rotation top three in Max Scherzer, Patrick Corbin, and Stephen Strasburg. There may be a more economical way to fill Roark's rotation spot through free agency.

A's have checked in on Ramos

The Athletics have checked in on free-agent catcher Wilson Ramos, reports Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. Oakland is talking to Jonathan Lucroy about a reunion, but the two sides are far apart on money. The A's reportedly want to limit their catcher investment to one year because top catching prospect Sean Murphy is due to arrive soon.

Ramos, 31, authored a .306/.358/.487 batting line with 15 home runs in 111 games around a hamstring injury this past season. In addition to his offense, he's long been regarded as a strong clubhouse presence. It stands to reason Ramos will be Plan B for teams that fail to trade for J.T. Realmuto or sign free agent Yasmani Grandal. Getting him on a one-year contract may not be possible.

Rockies, Phillies talked Santana trade

Before he was shipped to the Mariners in the Jean Segura trade, the Rockies had discussions with the Phillies about first baseman Carlos Santana, reports Nick Groke of The Athletic. Rockies GM Jeff Bridich said trading for Santana is still on the table, but the calculus has changed now that he's with Seattle rather than Philadelphia.

Santana, 32, authored a .229/.352/.414 batting line with 24 home runs and more walks (110) than strikeouts (93) for the Phillies in 2018. That's good, not great, but it is far better than the aggregate .232/.314/.405 batting line and 20 home runs Colorado's first basemen put up this year while playing half their games in Coors Field. The Rockies could put Santana at first base and shift the incumbent Ian Desmond into the outfield or a part-time role.

Gonzalez plans to attempt comeback in 2019

According to ESPN's Buster Olney, first baseman Adrian Gonzalez has improved his conditioning this offseason and is ready to meet with any team to discuss a comeback attempt in 2019. The Mets released the 36-year-old Gonzalez on June 11 this past season, after he hit .237/.299/.373 with six home runs in 54 games. Injuries limited him to only 71 games in 2017. Declining first basemen with injury issues who are on the wrong side of 35 are not exactly a hot free agent commodity. Gonzalez did not sign after being released by the Mets this summer and chances are teams won't show much interest this winter either.