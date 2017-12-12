MLB Winter Meetings rumors: Yankees talking to Frazier after trading away Headley

The Yankees made their second trade in the span of five days on Tuesday, though the second wasn't nearly as big as the first. A few days after acquiring Giancarlo Stanton from the Marlins, the Yankees essentially salary dumped Chase Headley on the Padres on Tuesday. Headley and Bryan Mitchell went to San Diego for Jabari Blash and $13 million in salary relief.

The trade freed up some cash and also created an opening at third base. The Yankees have some young players who could soon be ready to step in at the hot corner, namely Gleyber Torres and Miguel Andujar, though they are covering all their bases. The team is talking to veteran free agent Todd Frazier.

Brian Cashman has been having conversations with Todd Frazier’s agent, Brodie Van Wagenen. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) December 12, 2017

Frazier of course finished the 2017 season with the Yankees after coming over from the White Sox in a midseason trade. He hit .222/.365/.423 (107 OPS+) with 11 home runs in 66 games with the Yankees, and after the season, he said he hopes to remain with the team because he likes their direction and also wants to stay close to his New Jersey home.

Salary dumping Headley and re-signing Frazier would seem to be a lateral move or only a slight upgrade, though it is possible Frazier will take something of a hometown discount to remain with New York. And if not, the Yankees may move on if the price is not right. Frazier was solid for the Yankees after the trade and now that Headley's salary has been cleared, a reunion looks much more possible.