MLB Winter Meetings: Tigers reportedly trade Ian Kinsler to Angels

The Los Angeles Angels' busy offseason continued Wednesday night with a reported trade for second baseman Ian Kinsler from the Detroit Tigers, per Ken Rosenthal:

Here's what Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reported:

The deal has not been finalized, according to multiple persons with knowledge of the situation. The team's return for Kinsler is not known but likely will not match his performance because of a number of factors — his contract, the trade market and his no-trade clause — working against the Tigers this week. Combined, they gave Avila little leverage in negotiations.Still, the Tigers were committed to moving Kinsler as part of the next step of their rebuilding process.

Kinsler, 35, is coming off the worst offensive season of his career. He remains a talented fielder, however, and the Angels are banking on him rebounding at the plate. Kinsler will make $11 million in the final year of his contract.

If Kinsler does bounce back -- and remember, before last season he had posted an OPS+ of 100 or better in 10 of his 11 seasons -- then he would represent a sizable upgrade over the incumbent options at the keystone for the Angels, including Kaleb Cowart.

Kinsler would fortify the Angels lineup further, too, leaving just two positions as question marks: catcher, where Martin Maldonado's defense-only ways are unlikely to be improved upon, and first base, where Albert Pujols' decline has stripped him of most of his production.

Coming into the night, the Angels had already re-signed Justin Upton and added Shohei Ohtani.