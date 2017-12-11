MLB Winter Meetings updates: Latest news, rumors, trades and signings
Baseball's Winter Meetings began Monday and will conclude Thursday.
If there's one thing everyone identifies with the Meetings, it's the Rule 5 draft. No, no -- it's how the Meetings serve as a breeding pool for trades, signings, and rumors; that's just what happens when the industry's most important people are forced into the same hotel for a work week.
Because it can be hard to keep up with the activity, we've decided to put together this hub to keep everyone up-to-date on the latest rumors and moves. Feel free to check back throughout the Meetings as a means of getting your recommended daily amount of baseball chatter.
Latest Rumors
- The Yankees' next move now that they have NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton in tow? Potentially trading outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury.
- The Mets are looking to spin off Matt Harvey for a relief pitcher. One possible suitor? The Baltimore Orioles.
- The Nationals have had a quiet offseason, but word is they're interested in Addison Reed and Matt Adams to fill in the gaps on their roster.
Reported Signings
None yet
Reported Trades
None yet
Stanton takes jab at Marlins 'circus'
Stanton swiped at his old team on his way out
Report: Mets shopping Harvey
Matt Harvey could be on his way out of New York
Nats interested in Reed, Adams
The Nationals are looking to improve on the edges of their roster
Yanks' next move could involve Ellsbury
Ellsbury is due at least $68 million over the next three seasons
Wright arrested for domestic assault
Wright was arrested at his home Friday
Morris, Trammell elected to Hall of Fame
The former Tigers teammates were voted into Cooperstown by the 16-person Modern Era Commit...
