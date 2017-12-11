MLB Winter Meetings updates: Latest news, rumors, trades and signings

Your one-stop shop for all things MLB Winter Meetings-related

Baseball's Winter Meetings began Monday and will conclude Thursday.

If there's one thing everyone identifies with the Meetings, it's the Rule 5 draft. No, no -- it's how the Meetings serve as a breeding pool for trades, signings, and rumors; that's just what happens when the industry's most important people are forced into the same hotel for a work week.

Because it can be hard to keep up with the activity, we've decided to put together this hub to keep everyone up-to-date on the latest rumors and moves. Feel free to check back throughout the Meetings as a means of getting your recommended daily amount of baseball chatter.

Latest Rumors

Reported Signings

None yet

Reported Trades

None yet

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Shop