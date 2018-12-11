MLB Winter Meetings: White Sox land Ivan Nova in trade with Pirates

The Chicago White Sox have landed starter Ivan Nova from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for pitching prospect Yordi Rosario and international slot money, the teams announced Tuesday. Nova has one year left on his contract and is owed a little less than $9.2 million next year.

Right now, the Chicago White Sox's rotation looks like this: Lucas Giolito (right-hander, 24-year-old), Reynaldo Lopez (right-hander, 24-year-old), Carlos Rodon (left-hander, 26-year-old) and Dyland Covey (right-hander, 27-years-old). Their No. 2 prospect, Michael Kopech, is expected to miss the 2019 season following Tommy John surgery. Nova could be used for the back of Chicago's rotation, and Pittsburgh now opens up a spot in its rotation behind Jameson Taillon, Chris Archer and Trevor Williams.

Nova, who turns 32 next month, is in line to be the elder statesman of the White Sox's rotation. Last season, Nova started 29 games for the Pirates and compiled a 9-9 record with a 4.19 ERA, 114 strikeouts and a 1.28 WHIP.

The 19-year-old Rosario posted a combined record of 1-4 with a 2.57 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 14 appearances (11 starts) in 56 innings in 2018 between the Dominican Summer League White Sox and Arizona League White Sox. Since making his professional debut in 2016, Rosario has posted a 6-12 record, 3.43 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 40 appearances (34 starts).