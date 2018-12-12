MLB winter meetings: Yankees 'exhausting every avenue' to add another starting pitcher, Aaron Boone says

CBS Sports HQ MLB analyst Jim Bowden sat down with New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone at the MLB winter meetings in as Vegas to talk about the team's offseason plans, including how important is it to get one more starter, the plan for the infield while shortstop Didi Gregorius recovers from Tommy John surgery and the search for relievers.

In the first blockbuster trade of the hot stove season back in November, the Yankees traded Justus Sheffield, outfielder Don Thompson-Williams and right-handed pitcher Erik Swanson to the Mariners for left-handed starting pitcher James Paxton.

Paxton will join Masahiro Tanaka to give the Yankees a nice 2-3 punch in the rotation before CC Sabathia steps in as the four. Last season, Paxton pitched to a 3.76 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 208 strikeouts in 160 1/3 innings. He also had two complete games and a shutout, which was a no-hitter.

"Everything," Boone told Bowden on CBS Sports HQ when asked what he likes about Paxton. You can watch the full interview here and at the top of this story.

"Obviously he's been a really good pitcher in this league and has looked like an ace when he's been able to post consistently. We feel like he's going to be a guy that hopefully could become one of the anchors of our staff."

Paxton has fought through a history of injury issues, and since 2014, he has made 13, 13, 20, 24 and 28 starts, respectively, per season. But Boone believes that he's ready to handle a heftier workload in the Bronx.

"We feel like as long as he's healthy, he'll be capable of a really nice workload," Boone said. "We feel like there's more development in him even for a 30-year-old pitcher, we feel like there's more in there."

With the Yankees looking to trade Sonny Gray this offseason, Boone told Bowden that they are "exhausting every avenue" to find another starting pitcher to fill out their rotation.

"We're in the trade market, obviously in the free agent market," Boone said. "We feel like we're in a really good position to eventually improve our staff."

With the Gregorius injury, the infield picture next season becomes a bit blurred. The big question this offseason is whether or not general manager Brian Cashman will make a big move to strengthen the group. But Boone stayed tight-lipped when asked if free agent Manny Machado will be making the move to the Bronx.

"I don't know, we'll see," Boone saidn. "He's obviously a really good player but I think that we're really not even close to knowing if we're going down that road or not yet."

As for the rest of New York's infielders, Boone mentioned that the Yankees have been working with Miguel Andujar on his pre-pitch setup in order to improve his defense at third base, they're confident that Gleyber Torres could play shortstop and that first basemen Luke Voit and Greg Bird will compete in the spring for the starting job.

It was only a few minutes into Boone's infield position breakdown with Bowden when Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora crashed Boone's interview.

No two rookie MLB managers have ever combined for more wins than Aaron Boone and Alex Cora did last season.



They also combined to join @JimBowdenGM on CBS Sports HQ. pic.twitter.com/txzrzXsUxd — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) December 11, 2018

After losing both Zach Britton and David Robertson to free agency, Boone admitted that picking up another reliever or two this offseason is "something that [the Yankees] are exploring."

"There's obviously a number of really good relievers out there right now, probably eight or 10 high-end, back-end relievers that I'm sure we're going to talk to," Boone said.

Free-agent reliever Adam Ottavino might even be a possible candidate for the Yankees, Boone confirmed to Bowden. This past season the 33-year-old Ottavino posted a 2.43 ERA with 112 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings for the Colorado Rockies.

"[He's a] good pitcher. I'm sure we'll have a conversation with him."

We'll be keeping track of all the rumors happening at the 2018 MLB winter meetings. Follow along with our daily rumors roundup articles. Here's everything you need to know from Wednesday.