MLB wish list: One item each team could use heading into the new year

Bench depth: When looking at the Diamondbacks' depth chart, they are -- for the most part -- set at all nine positions other than second base. They initially showed interest in Japanese center fielder Shogo Akiyama, but he has since signed with Cincinnati. Arizona pinch hitters slashed just .220/.309/.410 last season. Adding role players and building depth should be a priority for the front office. Inking Stephen Vogt to a contract was a solid start.

Josh Donaldson: The Braves were busy at the start of the offseason. After tabbing Will Smith to improve the bullpen, they have since signed both Travis d'Arnaud and Cole Hamels. The only missing piece, now, is at the hot corner. According to CBS Sports HQ's Jim Bowden, Donaldson is fielding multiple four-year offers. The Braves need another power-hitting threat to protect their core trio (Freeman, Acuna, Albies) who can also glove it at the hot corner. They need the Bringer of Rain back in Atlanta.

"Prove it" starters: Times have been better in Baltimore. Considering the O's have a combined 101 wins across the past two seasons, there's no urgency to spend. Baltimore pitchers ranked last in ERA in 2019. Thus, the Orioles must turn to find one-year deal players looking for a bounce-back opportunity. Alex Wood, Jhoulys Chacin, and Trevor Cahill should all be available for a bargain.

Keeping Mookie: It is hard to believe just a little more than a year ago, the Boston Red Sox were raising the Commissioner's Trophy with not a problem in sight. Fast forward to present day and Beantown is in a state of transition with a new GM and senior VP of baseball operations. Even more alarming, Mookie Betts trade rumors have been bouncing off the walls. Boston wants to lower payroll and get under the luxury tax, but trading away the league's 2018 MVP is the wrong move. Keeping the face of the franchise in Boston -- in 2020 and beyond -- should be at the top of the Red Sox's wish list.

Nicholas Castellanos: While the second half of the 2019 season was a major disappointment for Cubs fans, it certainly was one to remember for Nicholas Castellanos. After being traded to the North Side, he tallied 37 extra-base hits while cruising to a 1.002 OPS. Among others, the San Francisco Giants and Texas Rangers shown interest in signing the 27-year-old free agent.

Keep Arenado: Jon Morosi reported there is a "50-50 chance" the Rockies trade All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado. My question is this: other than the team's lack of wins, what has Arenado done to make the front office question whether he is the future of the franchise? He has the third-highest WAR since 2015 (30.9), behind only Mike Trout and Mookie Betts. He set career-highs in batting average, OBP, and won his fifth consecutive Gold Glove at the hot corner last season. He is showing no signs of slowing down. The Rockies would be wise to hang onto what many regard as the franchise's greatest player of all-time.

Defensive-minded outfielder: Much of the baseball world is giving Detroit loads of credit for actually showing signs of wanting to win in 2020. Rather than completely tanking the season away, the rebuilding Tigers have inked Jonathan Schoop, C.J. Cron, and Austin Romine to contracts. Detroit ranked 27th in defensive runs saved last season. The Tigers should look to add a defensive-minded outfielder to spare the young, inexperienced depth they currently possess. Billy Hamilton, Alex Gordon, and Ben Zobrist are all available.

Healthy Lance McCullers: With the combination of the World Series defeat, the sign-stealing scandal, and Gerrit Cole signing with New York, these past few months have been ones to forget for the Astros. The good news: they still possess nearly their entire World Series roster (minus Cole). While it might be unrealistic for anybody to fill the shoes of Cole, Lance McCullers showed glimpses of stardom before undergoing Tommy John surgery in November 2018. The 26-year-old right-hander is known to throw his curveball at a higher rate than any of his other pitches (56% curveball in 2018). A healthy McCullers slots in perfectly behind Justin Verlander and Zack Greinke.



Cheap starter: Kansas City is in similar shoes as Baltimore, in that, the team needs pitching but is unlikely to land any big names. Royals starters ranked 27th in ERA last season. In the Royals' case, they not only were uncompetitive last season, but they are a small-market team with limited financial flexibility. Though the options will be limited, names such as Trevor Cahill, Ivan Nova, Drew Smyly, and Clay Buchholz are all available options.

An Ace: The Halos hit the jackpot with Anthony Rendon, but they have struck out on the starting pitching market thus far. As such, the arms left in free agency are low-to-mid rotation starters. If the Angels are truly serious about competing in the AL West, they need an ace. Jo Adell is a top prospect and possesses All Star power. But, here's the thing: the Angels need pitching, not power hitters. Adell may turn into an All Star, but what is most important for 2020 is acquiring a starter capable of leading the team in the postseason. Mike Clevinger, David Price and Jon Gray are intriguing trade possibilities.

Bullpen arms: Would Francisco Lindor provide a major boost to L.A.'s lineup? Of course. But, he is not necessary. Two-time All-Star Corey Seager is more than capable of leading both in the infield and at the plate. Against Washington in the 2019 NLDS, Dodger relievers combined for a 6.75 ERA and .286 opposing batting average. Kenley Jansen is no longer the answer in the closer's role after yet another lackluster output last season. The Dodgers' front office has plenty of work left.

Puig your friend: The Marlins organization is in the midst of a grueling rebuild and their home games are lifeless -- Miami ranked last in average attendance for the second straight season in 2019. They simply need more fans out at the yard. What better entertainment entity is there in baseball than Yasiel Puig? The Cuban-born outfielder can bring some personality back to what was is otherwise dull atmosphere in South Beach. Not to mention Marlins outfielders hit for a combined .230 average with 508 strikeouts compared to just 129 walks in 2019.



Top pitching prospect: The Brew Crew is coming off consecutive postseason appearances despite never having a true ace. Brandon Woodruff found his groove this past year earning him an All-Star selection, but with Zach Davies being sent out to San Diego, there are holes in the Milwaukee rotation and have been for some time. With the Brewers, reportedly, listening to offers for closer Josh Hader, the front office needs to build a better future for their rotation. Prospects Josiah Gray (No. 75 prospect) of the Dodgers or Deivi Garcia (No. 62 prospect) of the Yankees would both be quality returns for Hader.

Strikeout bullpen arms: Minnesota's postseason curse against New York held up again in the 2019 ALDS. The Yankees' bullpen held Twins' hitters to just seven runs in three games after scoring the second-most runs in the league in the regular season. New York's plethora of strikeout arms may have been the difference in the series. Minnesota added some veteran starters already. Now is time to add some arms who can get out of a jam via strikeout at any time in the game. Arodys Vizcaino and Pedro Strop could help.

A taker for Jed Lowrie: GM Brodie Van Wagenen and the Mets have been seeking to rid of some of their heavy contracts, including that of Jed Lowrie, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. Finding a trade partner will be complicated considering Lowrie's medical history. Van Wagenen would need to eat a large chunk of his contract, but an Oakland A's reunion for Lowrie would make sense.

Mid-rotation starter: Dating back to last season's trade deadline, the Fightin' Phils have been on the search for veteran hurlers. For the most part, the Phillies' staff was average much of last season (12th in quality starts and 17th in ERA). Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler could be a dominant 1-2 punch, but after that, they have a worn-down Jake Arrieta and a couple of question marks in Vince Velasquez and Zach Eflin. Potential free-agent options: Clay Buchholz and Ivan Nova. Potential trade candidates: Jeff Samardzija, Jordan Zimmermann, and Matt Shoemaker.

Pitching prospects: The Pirates' biggest issue in 2019 was their lack of consistent arms. Pittsburgh starters ranked second-to-last in ERA in the NL. What they need is young talent within their farm system and that is exactly what they can get if they decide to deal outfielder Starling Marte. Among others, the Mets, Padres, and Diamondbacks have all "checked" on Marte. Pittsburgh should get something valuable in return.

All-Star-caliber starter or outfielder: San Diego has brought in Zach Davies, Drew Pomeranz, Jurickson Profar, and now Tommy Pham in an active offseason. They could be either an All-Star-caliber starter and/or outfielder away from threatening the Dodgers for the division. The starting staff consists of a variety of young, promising arms but could use a veteran at the front of it. Will Myers has regressed ever since his breakout 2016 All Star campaign (-0.3 WAR last season). Addressing both would be ideal, but might be unrealistic. Considering the empty tank of outfielders and pitchers in free agency, the front office would likely need to dip into the farm system and look at the trade market. Possible trade candidates: Starling Marte, Matthew Boyd, Jose Quintana, Kyle Schwarber, Clint Frazier, and Kris Bryant.

Trade partners: As evidenced by their decision to non-tender the 30-year-old Kevin Pillar -- who led the club in hits, HR, and RBI -- San Francisco is desperate to get younger. The Giants roster is filled with players over the 30-year threshold: Jeff Samardzija (34), Johnny Cueto (33), Buster Posey (32), Brandon Crawford (32), Brandon Belt (31). GM Farhan Zaidi is, supposedly, eager to let his "younger outfielders" get an opportunity to play. One way to accomplish that would be to find a club willing to take on at least a portion of the remaining money owed to some of their veterans in a trade. It may be easier said than done, but few thought anybody would take on Mark Melancon and his contract. Zaidi was able to talk the Braves into eating the $23.59 million still owed to him through the 2020 season.

Midseason trade piece(s): It has now been 18 years since the M's last appeared in the postseason. Their staff ranked 23rd in ERA while their lineup ranked 20th in runs scored. GM Jerry Dipoto already admitted they would "not [add] long-term risk to the roster." For that reason, long-term deals are not in their immediate plans. Nevertheless, they still could add a short-term piece via free agency or trade with the intentions of using him as trade bait later down the road (similar to how they used Edwin Encarnacion and Jay Bruce last season). Trevor Cahill, Taijuan Walker, and Pat Neshek could all be short-term options.

Bench power: The Red Birds tallied 210 long balls last season (24th in the league) and the season-long slump by Matt Carpenter is more than concerning. The three-time All-Star set career-lows in both batting average and RBI -- in fact, he was relegated to a reserve role for much of last season. Nineteen-year-old Nolan Gorman might be the future long-term answer, but Paul Goldschmidt is really the only consistent power threat in the St. Louis lineup right now.

Platoon partner for Choi: The analytic-dependent Tampa Bay Rays will rely on Ji-Man Choi to handle much of their first base duties. The issue that arises is Choi is atrocious against left-handed throwers. Choi's career numbers against LHP: .185 average, .584 OPS, and 31 strikeouts in 108 at-bats. They tried Jesus Aguilar as a platoon, but he has since moved on to Miami after a lackluster campaign in Tampa. Considering their payroll restrictions, staying within their budget will make things difficult. Here are a few low-budget options: Ryan Zimmerman, Mark Trumbo, Ben Zobrist, Jedd Gyorko, and Sean Rodriguez.

Power at the hot corner: Rangers third basemen combined to hit 19 home runs last season. Talks of Josh Donaldson in Texas seem to be dead due to increased price and yearly demands. With the Rockies reportedly listening to offers for Nolan Arenado, perhaps he is the answer.