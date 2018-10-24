MLB World Series 2018 Game 2 lineups: Dodgers stick with same order, Red Sox switch catchers
Neither the Dodgers nor Red Sox made substantial lineup changes for Game 2
BOSTON -- Wednesday night the Boston Red Sox will look to take a commanding 2-0 series lead in the World Series. They beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-4 in Game 1 on Tuesday and will try to beat them again in Game 2 on Wednesday. Here's how you can watch Game 2.
A few hours prior to first pitch both World Series clubs announced their starting lineups for Game 2. Here's the batting order the visiting Dodgers will use:
- 2B Brian Dozier
- 3B Justin Turner
- 1B David Freese
- SS Manny Machado
- LF Chris Taylor
- DH Matt Kemp
- CF Enrique Hernandez
- RF Yasiel Puig
- C Austin Barnes
LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu
Same exact lineup as Game 1 for the Dodgers and manager Dave Roberts. With another left-handed pitcher on the mound, he's sticking with his all-righty lineup. Lefty swingers Cody Bellinger, Max Muncy, and Joc Pederson will undoubtedly come off the bench at some point in the mid-to-late innings.
Now here is the lineup the home run Red Sox will run out there:
- RF Mookie Betts
- LF Andrew Benintendi
- 1B Steve Pearce
- DH J.D. Martinez
- SS Xander Bogaerts
- 3B Rafael Devers
- 2B Ian Kinsler
- CF Jackie Bradley Jr.
- C Christian Vazquez
LHP David Price
Same lineup as Game 1, only with Vazquez replacing Sandy Leon behind the plate. There's another lefty on the mound for the Dodgers in Game 2, and Red Sox manager Alex Cora saw no reasons to mess with a lineup that scored eight runs in Game 1. I don't blame him.
