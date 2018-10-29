MLB World Series 2018: Red Sox's Steve Pearce, Dodgers' David Freese trade early home runs in Game 5
The Dodgers were down two runs before they even had chance to bat
Sunday night at Dodger Stadium (GameTracker), the Boston Red Sox are looking to clinch their fourth World Series title in the last 15 years, and it didn't take them long to get on board against Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.
One-man wrecking crew Steve Pearce sent Kershaw's sixth pitch of the night over the center field wall for a two-run homer and a 2-0 lead. Andrew Benintendi sent a single back through the middle as the previous batter to set that up.
Pearce has now driven in seven runs in the five World Series games, and all 7 RBI have come in his last three at-bats. Check it out:
- Game-tying solo home run vs. Kenley Jansen in eighth inning of Game 4.
- Bases-clearing double vs. Kenta Maeda in ninth inning of Game 4.
- Two-run home run vs. Kershaw in first inning of Game 5.
Not a bad few innings for Pearce, who has quickly made himself into a World Series MVP candidate.
Of course, the two-run lead was short-lived. David Freese halved it with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first. Came on David Price's very first pitch of the game.
Pearce started the season with the Blue Jays, Freese started the season with the Pirates. Both were acquired as midseason reinforcements and here they are, having an impact in the World Series. Those veteran bats to supplement the bench often prove quite useful down the stretch.
What is Boras up to here?