MLB World Series 2019: Daily schedule, start times, bracket, dates live stream and TV channels
The Astros-Nationals World Series got underway Tuesday
The World Series kicked off on Tuesday with the Washington Nationals taking Game 1 from the Houston Astros. The Astros won the ALCS Saturday night, defeating the Yankees in walk-off fashion. The Nationals, meanwhike, swept the Cardinals in the NLCS. The Fall Classic will air on Fox, and games can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).
Here's the full playoff schedule:
(All times are U.S./Eastern)
World Series
Tuesday, Oct. 22
World Series Game 1: Nationals 5, Astros 4
Wednesday, Oct. 23
World Series Game 2: Nationals at Astros -- 8 p.m. (Fox)
Friday, Oct. 25
World Series Game 3: Astros at Nationals -- 8 p.m. (Fox)
Saturday, Oct. 26
World Series Game 4: Astros at Nationals -- 8 p.m. (Fox)
Sunday, Oct. 27
*World Series Game 5: Astros at Nationals -- 8 p.m. (Fox)
Tuesday, Oct. 29
*World Series Game 6: Nationals at Astros -- 8 p.m. (Fox)
Wednesday, Oct. 30
*World Series Game 7: Nationals at Astros -- 8 p.m. (Fox)
* - if necessary
Wild Card Games
Tuesday, Oct, 1
NL Wild Card Game: Nationals 4, Brewers 3
Wednesday, Oct. 2
AL Wild Card Game: Rays 5, Athletics 1
Division Series
Thursday, Oct. 3
NLDS Game 1: Cardinals 7, Braves 6
NLDS Game 1: Dodgers 6, Nationals 0
Friday, Oct. 4
ALDS Game 1: Astros 6, Rays 2
NLDS Game 2: Braves 3, Cardinals 0
ALDS Game 1: Yankees 10, Twins 4
NLDS Game 2: Nationals 4, Dodgers 2
Saturday, Oct. 5
ALDS Game 2: Yankees 8, Astros 2
ALDS Game 2: Astros 3, Rays 1
Sunday, Oct. 6
NLDS Game 3: Braves 3, Cardinals 1
NLDS Game 3: Dodgers 10, Nationals 4
Monday, Oct. 7
ALDS Game 3: Rays 10, Astros 3
NLDS Game 4: Cardinals 5, Braves 4 (F/10)
NLDS Game 4: Nationals 6, Dodgers 1
ALDS Game 3: Yankees 5, Twins 1
Tuesday, Oct. 8
ALDS Game 4: Rays 4, Astros 1
Wednesday, Oct. 9
NLDS Game 5: Cardinals 13, Braves 1
NLDS Game 5: Nationals 7, Dodgers 3 (F/10)
Thursday, Oct. 10
ALDS Game 5: Astros 6, Rays 1
League Championship Series
Friday, Oct. 11
NLCS Game 1: Nationals 2, Cardinals 0
Saturday, Oct. 12
NLCS Game 2: Nationals 3, Cardinals 1
ALCS Game 1: Yankees 7, Astros 0
Sunday, Oct. 13
ALCS Game 2: Astros 3, Yankees 2 (F/11)
Monday, Oct. 14
NLCS Game 3: Nationals 8, Cardinals 1
Tuesday, Oct. 15
ALCS Game 3: Astros 4, Yankees 1
NLCS Game 4: Nationals 7, Cardinals 4
Thursday, Oct. 17
ALCS Game 4: Astros 8, Yankees 3
Friday, Oct. 18
ALCS Game 5: Yankees 4, Astros 1
Saturday, Oct. 19
ALCS Game 6: Astros 6, Yankees 4
World Series
Tuesday, Oct. 22
World Series Game 1: Nationals 5, Astros 4
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Nationals-Astros Game 2 lineups
We're set for another pitching matchup for the ages
-
Astros vs. Nationals Game 2 picks, odds
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Nationals vs. Astros game 10,000...
-
Three questions for World Series Game 2
The 2019 World Series between the Nationals and Astros will continue on Wednesday night
-
Report: Cubs to hire Ross as manager
Ross, 42, was a catcher for the 2016 World Series champion Cubs
-
2019 MLB postseason bracket, schedule
The Astros are facing the Nationals in the 2019 World Seriers
-
Nats-Astros World Series Game 2 preview
Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday's Game 2
-
Nats, Soto take World Series Game 1
20-year-old Juan Soto was the star of a gripping Game 1
-
Astros win pennant on Altuve's walk-off
The Astros are heading to the World Series to face the Nationals