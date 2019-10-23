MLB World Series 2019: Daily schedule, start times, bracket, dates live stream and TV channels

The Astros-Nationals World Series got underway Tuesday

The World Series kicked off on Tuesday with the Washington Nationals taking Game 1 from the Houston Astros. The Astros won the ALCS Saturday night, defeating the Yankees in walk-off fashion. The Nationals, meanwhike, swept the Cardinals in the NLCS. The Fall Classic will air on Fox, and games can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).  

mlb-playoff-bracket.jpg
Mike Meredith/CBS Sports

Here's the full playoff schedule:

(All times are U.S./Eastern)  

World Series

Tuesday, Oct. 22
World Series Game 1: Nationals 5, Astros 4

Wednesday, Oct. 23
World Series Game 2: Nationals at Astros -- 8 p.m. (Fox)  

Friday, Oct. 25
World Series Game 3: Astros at Nationals -- 8 p.m. (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 26
World Series Game 4: Astros at Nationals -- 8 p.m. (Fox)

Sunday, Oct. 27
*World Series Game 5: Astros at Nationals -- 8 p.m. (Fox)

Tuesday, Oct. 29
*World Series Game 6: Nationals at Astros -- 8 p.m. (Fox)

Wednesday, Oct. 30
*World Series Game 7: Nationals at Astros -- 8 p.m. (Fox)

* - if necessary  

Wild Card Games

Tuesday, Oct, 1
NL Wild Card Game: Nationals 4, Brewers 3

Wednesday, Oct. 2
AL Wild Card Game: Rays 5, Athletics 1

Division Series

Thursday, Oct. 3
NLDS Game 1: Cardinals 7, Braves 6
NLDS Game 1: Dodgers 6, Nationals 0  

Friday, Oct. 4
ALDS Game 1: Astros 6, Rays 2
NLDS Game 2: Braves 3, Cardinals 0
ALDS Game 1: Yankees 10, Twins 4
NLDS Game 2: Nationals 4, Dodgers 2 

Saturday, Oct. 5
ALDS Game 2: Yankees 8, Astros 2
ALDS Game 2: Astros 3, Rays 1

Sunday, Oct. 6
NLDS Game 3: Braves 3, Cardinals 1
NLDS Game 3: Dodgers 10, Nationals 4

Monday, Oct. 7
ALDS Game 3: Rays 10, Astros 3
NLDS Game 4: Cardinals 5, Braves 4 (F/10)
NLDS Game 4: Nationals 6, Dodgers 1
ALDS Game 3: Yankees 5, Twins 1

Tuesday, Oct. 8
ALDS Game 4: Rays 4, Astros 1  

Wednesday, Oct. 9
NLDS Game 5: Cardinals 13, Braves 1
NLDS Game 5: Nationals 7, Dodgers 3 (F/10)

Thursday, Oct. 10
ALDS Game 5: Astros 6, Rays 1&nbsp;

League Championship Series

Friday, Oct. 11
NLCS Game 1: Nationals 2, Cardinals 0

Saturday, Oct. 12
NLCS Game 2: Nationals 3, Cardinals 1
ALCS Game 1: Yankees 7, Astros 0

Sunday, Oct. 13
ALCS Game 2: Astros 3, Yankees 2 (F/11)

Monday, Oct. 14
NLCS Game 3: Nationals 8, Cardinals 1

Tuesday, Oct. 15
ALCS Game 3: Astros 4, Yankees 1
NLCS Game 4: Nationals 7, Cardinals 4

Thursday, Oct. 17
ALCS Game 4: Astros 8, Yankees 3

Friday, Oct. 18
ALCS Game 5: Yankees 4, Astros 1

Saturday, Oct. 19
ALCS Game 6: Astros 6, Yankees 4

