The end of World Series Game 4 is one we'll never forget for many reasons. For me, considering I'm rooting only for myself to be right, it was a ridiculous string of emotions. I wanted the Rays to tie the game, because I needed the Dodgers to win but also cover 1.5.

A one-run win wasn't going to cut it, so there was excitement followed immediately by disbelief. Oh well, we hit the over, so we're 6-2 in the series and 24-17 through the playoffs. Time to go 2-0 like I did in Games 2 and 3. Let's do it.

SERIES/GAME AWAY HOME TIME (ET) TV O/U World Series Game 5 L.A. Dodgers -160 Tampa Bay +150 (+1.5) 8 p.m. Fox 8.0

All lines via William Hill Sportsbook

Dodgers -1.5

It is time for the Clayton Kershaw Playoff Narrative to die. The best pitcher of his generation and one of the best of all-time is going to go out and push his Dodgers to a 3-2 lead in the World Series. In Game 1, he allowed just one run (a solo homer) in six innings while striking out eight and walking just one. He didn't have command at all in the first inning and gutted through it, but he locked in after that for an outstanding outing. He'll skip the bad first inning part this time and deal for around six or seven innings.

We're betting both on Kershaw's arm and the Dodgers offense.

On the other side, the Dodgers feasted on Tyler Glasnow once they had seen him a few times and now it's another look. He has nasty stuff and he's nearly unhittable when he's on, but he also has a 6.08 ERA in the playoffs. The Rays big guns in the bullpen all pitched in Game 4 and all have been touched up at some point in the series.

Over 8 runs

It's always been good advice, but I'm starting to see that my mantra here in bets is going to be "stick with what works." The over has hit each of the first four games in this series and it remains a low number here. Though I strongly believe in Kershaw and Glasnow has great stuff, the hitters in this series have shown us far too much to bet the under here. There have been 11, 10, 8 and 15 runs in the four games, respectively. Hammer the over until they tell us to do otherwise.

Bonus: Muncy homers in Dodgers win

I'm going back to the well. I tried this in Game 4 and it didn't work, but Max Muncy is due to hit a home run. It's been eight games and he doesn't often go that long without hitting one. He struck out twice against Glasnow last time, but the reps always help a hitter better see the ball coming out of a pitcher's hand. He'll get him this time and with the odds boost at William Hill we can get +450 on Muncy homering in a Dodgers win. We're already picking them to win, so why not?