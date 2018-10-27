MLB World Series: Dodgers' Joc Pederson opens the scoring in Game 3 with a home run

The Red Sox have yet to win a game when allowing the first run this postseason

Twenty-five batters. That's how long the Los Angeles Dodgers went between base hits in Games 2 and 3 of the World Series.

In Game 3 on Friday (GameTracker), Joc Pederson swatted a two-out solo home run in the third inning to give the Dodgers a 1-0 lead against Rick Porcello and the Red Sox. It was the team's first hit since Yasiel Puig's two-run single against David Price in the fourth inning of Game 2 on Wednesday.

Here's the Pederson home run:

That home run was only the second extra-base hit in 81 World Series plate appearances for the Dodgers. Matt Kemp has a solo home run against Chris Sale in Game 1. Also, Pederson is now has four career World Series homers, tied for third most in franchise history. The list:

  1. Duke Snider: 11
  2. Gil Hodges: 5
  3. Joc Pederson: 4
  4. Roy Campanella, Davey Lopes, Reggie Smith, Steve Yeager: 4 each

Pederson, despite owning a .247/.340/.473 batting line in 40 career postseason games, did not start Game 1 or 2 because the lefties Sale and Price were on the mound. He saw nine pitches in his first at-bat of Game 3, then went deep the second time up. Not a bad start to the night for Joc.

As for the Red Sox, they are 9-0 this postseason when scoring first and 0-2 when their opponents score first. To take a commanding 3-0 series lead, Boston will have to do something they've yet to do this postseason, and that's win when allowing the first run.

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories