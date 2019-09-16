MLB World Series odds 2019: Astros, Dodgers, Yankees have best title chances as regular season winds down
Will Houston make it two titles in three seasons?
With just two weeks left in the regular season, it's more and more clear who will be playing in October (check out a full playoff picture here). We're barreling toward the start of the playoffs, and there are a handful of teams that have separated themselves as serious World Series contenders.
The Dodgers have already locked up the NL West, and L.A. could very well win its third consecutive National League pennant. The Yankees continue to shake off various injuries and are destined to win the AL East for the first time since 2012, while the Astros added Zack Greinke to create a potent trio of right-handed starters in Houston.
With some teams marching toward 100 wins and others fading near .500, who's currently favored to win the World Series? The Astros and Dodgers are the two biggest favorites, according to Caesars (as of Sept. 15), as both Houston and L.A. had 9/4 title odds. The AL East-leading Yankees are also near the top of the list with 5/1 odds, while the Braves, Twins, Nationals, Cardinals and Cubs all have 20/1 odds or lower.
Full 2019 World Series odds can be found below.
2019 World Series odds
(teams not listed have odds higher than 500/1)
