MLB World Series odds 2019: Astros heavily favored vs. Nationals in Fall Classic

The 2019 World Series is set: The Houston Astros will face the Washington Nationals for the Commissioner's Trophy to close out the postseason. Both teams have highly touted starting pitching, but they took different October roads to reach the Fall Classic.

Washington had to come from behind to win the Wild Card Game over the Brewers on Oct. 1. The Nationals then won the final two games of the NLDS to upset the top-seeded Dodgers before sweeping the NL Central-winning Cardinals to reach the World Series.

It was a more straightforward road for the Astros. Houston had baseball's best record in the regular season, going 107-55. The Astros won the ALDS despite needing five games against the Rays, and they shook off a Game 1 loss in the ALCS to defeat the Yankees in six games.

Unsurprisingly, the Astros -- going for their second title in three years -- are the (rather heavy) favorites to win the World Series over the Nationals. Odds to win the 2019 World Series (from Caesars on Oct. 20) can be found below.

2019 World Series odds