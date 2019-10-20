MLB World Series odds 2019: Astros heavily favored vs. Nationals in Fall Classic
Will the Astros make it two World Series titles in three seasons?
The 2019 World Series is set: The Houston Astros will face the Washington Nationals for the Commissioner's Trophy to close out the postseason. Both teams have highly touted starting pitching, but they took different October roads to reach the Fall Classic.
Washington had to come from behind to win the Wild Card Game over the Brewers on Oct. 1. The Nationals then won the final two games of the NLDS to upset the top-seeded Dodgers before sweeping the NL Central-winning Cardinals to reach the World Series.
It was a more straightforward road for the Astros. Houston had baseball's best record in the regular season, going 107-55. The Astros won the ALDS despite needing five games against the Rays, and they shook off a Game 1 loss in the ALCS to defeat the Yankees in six games.
Unsurprisingly, the Astros -- going for their second title in three years -- are the (rather heavy) favorites to win the World Series over the Nationals. Odds to win the 2019 World Series (from Caesars on Oct. 20) can be found below.
Who wins every MLB game? And what underdogs can give you a huge victory tonight? Visit SportsLine now to see the exact score of every MLB game, plus get full player stat projections, all from the model that simulates every game 10,000 times.
2019 World Series odds
- Astros: -235
- Nationals: +195
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Unforced errors hurt Yankees in Game 6
The Yankees wasted several opportunities, but also made too many mistakes against a great Astros...
-
2019 MLB postseason bracket, schedule
The Astros will face the Nationals in the 2019 World Seriers
-
MLB postseason 2019 daily schedule
The World Series starts Tuesday
-
World Series set: Nationals vs. Astros
The 2019 World Series matchup is set and will begin on Tuesday
-
Yankees must pursue Cole as free agent
The Yankees need an ace and Gerrit Cole is a free agent
-
Astros vs. Nats: World Series schedule
The 2019 Fall Classic gets underway Tuesday
-
Astros win pennant on Altuve's walk-off
The Astros are heading to the World Series to face the Nationals
-
Yankees beat Astros, force ALCS Game 6
The ALCS is heading back to Houston