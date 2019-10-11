MLB World Series odds 2019: Astros title favorites heading into ALCS matchup with Yankees

The 2019 MLB postseason is in full swing (find the full bracket for the playoffs here). Just four teams remain in the World Series hunt and the League Championship Series get started this weekend. The Astros are battling the Yankees in the ALCS and the two powerhouse clubs are the two biggest favorites to win the 2019 Fall Classic.

The Dodgers were the other team with odds similar to the Astros and Yankees entering the playoffs, but L.A. was upset by Washington in the NLDS. The Nationals face the Cardinals in the NLCS.

So who's currently favored to win the World Series? The Astros enter the LCS round with the best chances as Caesars lists Houston with +115 odds. The Yankees have the second-best odds with the two National League teams seen as bigger longshots.

Full 2019 World Series odds (from Caesars on Oct. 11) can be found below.

2019 World Series odds