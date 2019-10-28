MLB World Series odds 2020: Astros, Dodgers, Yankees early favorites heading into offseason
Here are the latest 2020 World Series and pennant odds for all 30 MLB teams
The 2019 World Series will wrap up this week, and the 2020 MLB season is still five months away. But odds for next fall's World Series and pennant championships are out. The latest 2020 World Series odds have the Houston Astros -- who are one win away from the 2019 title -- as 5/1 favorites to win it all, with the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees behind Houston with 6/1 odds. Eight (Astros, Dodgers, Yankees, Braves, Red Sox, Nationals, Indians and Cardinals) of baseball's 30 teams have World Series odds of 18/1 or lower.
For the AL pennant, the Astros are a 9/4 favorite with the Yankees at 5/2. Over in the NL, the pennant favorites are the Dodgers with 5/2 odds and the Braves next on the board at 9/2.
The Astros are on the verge of winning their second World Series title in three years. They can clinch the 2019 title at home, in Game 6. The club is expected to return the majority of their potent lineup in 2020, and they'll once again be the team to beat in the 2020 season. Gerrit Cole will be a free agent at the conclusion of the 2019 season, and even if he departs, Houston will be bringing back Justin Verlander and Zack Greinke to lead the pitching staff.
After back-to-back runner-up finishes in the World Series, the Dodgers were stunned by the Wild Card Game-winning Washington Nationals in Game 5 of the 2019 NLDS. Starters Hyun-Jin Ryu and Rich Hill will be free agents ahead of 2020, but otherwise, L.A. should look to roll out a similar lineup next season.
Here are the Westgate odds (as of Oct. 28) to win the 2020 World Series and both pennants.
2020 AL pennant odds
|Team
|Odds
|Houston Astros
|9/4
|New York Yankees
|5/2
|Boston Red Sox
|5/1
|Cleveland Indians
|6/1
|Tampa Bay Rays
|10/1
|Minnesota Twins
|10/1
|Oakland Athletics
|15/1
|Chicago White Sox
|30/1
|Toronto Blue Jays
|40/1
|Los Angeles Angels
|50/1
|Texas Rangers
|50/1
|Seattle Mariners
|150/1
|Baltimore Orioles
|500/1
|Detroit Tigers
|500/1
|Kansas City Royals
|500/1
NL pennant odds
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|5/2
|Atlanta Braves
|9/2
|Washington Nationals
|6/1
|St. Louis Cardinals
|8/1
|Philadelphia Phillies
|10/1
|New York Mets
|10/1
|Chicago Cubs
|10/1
|Milwaukee Brewers
|10/1
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|25/1
|Cincinnati Reds
|25/1
|San Diego Padres
|25/1
|Colorado Rockies
|50/1
|San Francisco Giants
|50/1
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|100/1
|Miami Marlins
|500/1
World Series odds
|Houston Astros
|5/1
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|6/1
|New York Yankees
|6/1
|Atlanta Braves
|10/1
|Boston Red Sox
|12/1
|Washington Nationals
|14/1
|Cleveland Indians
|14/1
|St. Louis Cardinals
|18/1
|Philadelphia Phillies
|20/1
|New York Mets
|20/1
|Chicago Cubs
|20/1
|Milwaukee Brewers
|20/1
|Tampa Bay Rays
|20/1
|Minnesota Twins
|20/1
|Oakland Athletics
|30/1
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|50/1
|Cincinnati Reds
|50/1
|San Diego Padres
|50/1
|Chicago White Sox
|60/1
|Toronto Blue Jays
|80/1
|Colorado Rockies
|100/1
|San Francisco Giants
|100/1
|Los Angeles Angels
|100/1
|Texas Rangers
|100/1
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|200/1
|Seattle Mariners
|300/1
|Miami Marlins
|1000/1
|Baltimore Orioles
|1000/1
|Detroit Tigers
|1000/1
|Kansas City Royals
|1000/1
