Major League Baseball's 60-game 2020 season is in the home stretch. The 16-team postseason field is nearly set, and the regular season wraps up Sunday. So what have oddsmakers learned through the season's first seven weeks of the MLB season? In short: the Dodgers are baseball's best team and are the clear-cut favorites to win the 2020 World Series.

The Dodgers have looked like the juggernaut many predicted, and will be the National League's top seed in October. But the real season for L.A. starts in the playoffs, where the franchise has failed in seven consecutive seasons. So is 2020 finally the year for the Dodgers to snap their drought?

Dave Roberts' team has +350 odds to win this year's Fall Classic. The Dodgers entered the season seen as co-favorites with the Yankees, but New York has not quite met those expectations. The Yankees, despite an up-and-down season, have clinched a playoff spot and currently sit with +600 odds to win the World Series. Those odds are tied for the second-best behind the Dodgers, as the Rays also have +600 odds.

Two California contenders, the Padres and Athletics, have +900 and +1000 (or 9/1 and 10/1) odds, respectively, while 11 teams all have odds at +2500 or lower. Below is the full list of 2020 World Series odds.

World Series odds

(Odds via William Hill Sportsbook as of Sept. 26)