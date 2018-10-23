MLB World Series score: Dodgers vs. Red Sox live updates, Game 1 highlights, stats, full coverage

It's Game 1 of the 2018 World Series in Boston's Fenway Park

The 2018 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox is upon us. Game 1 of the best-of-seven series that will determine the champion for this season is set for Tuesday night in Boston. The Red Sox earned home-field advantage in the World Series by virtue of their superior regular season record. Game 1 could be a classic pitcher's duel, as Clayton Kershaw goes for the visiting Dodgers opposite Chris Sale of the Red Sox. 

World Series Game 1: Dodgers vs. Red Sox

  • Date: Tuesday, Oct. 23
  • Time: 8:09 p.m. ET
  • Location: Fenway Park in Boston
  • TV channel: Fox
  • Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free) 
  • Live statsGameTracker
  • Odds: Red Sox -140
  • Picks: Check SportsLine's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.

So who wins every playoff game? And which teams are a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get MLB Playoff picks from the proven model that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.      

Live updates

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from the Dodgers vs. Red Sox. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories