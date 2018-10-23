MLB World Series score: Dodgers vs. Red Sox live updates, Game 1 highlights, stats, full coverage
It's Game 1 of the 2018 World Series in Boston's Fenway Park
The 2018 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox is upon us. Game 1 of the best-of-seven series that will determine the champion for this season is set for Tuesday night in Boston. The Red Sox earned home-field advantage in the World Series by virtue of their superior regular season record. Game 1 could be a classic pitcher's duel, as Clayton Kershaw goes for the visiting Dodgers opposite Chris Sale of the Red Sox.
World Series Game 1: Dodgers vs. Red Sox
- Date: Tuesday, Oct. 23
- Time: 8:09 p.m. ET
- Location: Fenway Park in Boston
- TV channel: Fox
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Odds: Red Sox -140
Live updates
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from the Dodgers vs. Red Sox. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
