MLB World Series score: Dodgers vs. Red Sox live updates, Game 1 highlights, stats, full coverage

The 2018 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox is upon us. Game 1 of the best-of-seven series that will determine the champion for this season is set for Tuesday night in Boston. The Red Sox earned home-field advantage in the World Series by virtue of their superior regular season record. Game 1 could be a classic pitcher's duel, as Clayton Kershaw goes for the visiting Dodgers opposite Chris Sale of the Red Sox.

World Series Game 1: Dodgers vs. Red Sox

Date : Tuesday, Oct. 23



: Tuesday, Oct. 23 Time : 8:09 p.m. ET



: 8:09 p.m. ET Location : Fenway Park in Boston



: Fenway Park in Boston TV channel : Fox



: Fox



: GameTracker



: GameTracker Odds: Red Sox -140

