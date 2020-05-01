MLBPA and MLB commissioner's office are reportedly at odds over the amateur draft format
The shortened draft is still reportedly likely to be held in June
Whenever the Major League Baseball draft takes place in 2020, it's going to be different than it has in previous years. Yes, everything right now is going to be different and we've grown accustomed to discussing as much, which is why the players association (MLBPA) rejected the latest proposal for the draft from the commissioner's office on Thursday, according to The Athletic.
The players have previously agreed to a shortened draft, with five rounds being the minimum. This time around, however, there were other inclusions on the side of the league that the players found unacceptable, according to the report.
The league side wants:
- Five rounds with the same slot values
- Rounds 6-10 with pick slot values at 50%
- Each team with a maximum of five undrafted free agents for $20,000
- Unlimited undrafted free agents at $5,000 or less
The players want as many rounds as possible at full value and do not want the number of $20,000 players signed capped.
Overall, this is a bit worrisome to see the two sides in disagreement. Sure, it's all just negotiations for now, but looking at the big picture, any disagreement right now is amplified. The two sides will need to eventually agree on how to open baseball back up for the 2020 season.
Further, the disagreement here is on money. The owners are going to cry poor due to not having the gates they are used to for regular season play while the players are going to push back and stand up for the actual talent that people pay to watch. This particular situation is regarding the draft, but it goes to the overall battle the players and owners are set to have regarding everything this year.
