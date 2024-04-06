Saturday was not a kind day to pitchers. Cleveland Guardians ace Shane Bieber and New York Yankees reliever Jonathan Loáisiga were both announced as needing elbow surgery. Atlanta Braves star Spencer Strider, meanwhile, was confirmed by imaging to have a damaged ulnar collateral ligament. It's too early to know if Strider will require his own Tommy John surgery -- he's expected to consult with Dr. Keith Meister at some point in the near future -- but at present it seems like a distinct possibility. Heck, in this climate, a significant injury seems like a real risk for just about everyone who throws a baseball for a living.

MLB Players Association chief Tony Clark even issued a statement on Saturday fingering the reduced time on the pitching clock as a contributor. Clark, in a statement, said in part, "The league's unwillingness thus far to acknowledge or study the effects of these profound changes is an unprecedented threat to our game and its most valuable asset -- the Players."

Here's Clark's statement in whole:

Indeed, it's not your imagination: a lot of Major League Baseball's best pitchers are currently sidelined because of this injury or that one. According to CBS Sports' senior research editor Doug Clawson, eight of the top 10 starting pitchers since 2021 as judged by ERA (min. 40 starts) are currently on the injured list or on rehab assignment. Take a look:

Bear in mind, those are the best of the best -- and they're almost all out of commission. That trend holds as you expand the scope, too. Per Clawson's research, 20 of the top 35 pitchers in multi-year ERA are sidelined, including 12 of the top 20.

This epidemic of injuries to top hurlers comes at a time when Major League Baseball is in the midst of a vast study of pitcher health. According to a report from The Athletic in March, the league hopes to then form a task force that can provide recommendations to teams. Coincidentally, the aforementioned Meister -- who will soon meet with Strider -- offered his opinion on what's behind the onslaught of arm woes.

"What I've talked to MLB about is, look, we have all this data on performance. We also have all this data on health. We have to marry these two metrics," Meister told The Athletic. "I'm not going to sit here and tell you to never throw a sweeper or never throw a hard changeup. But at some point, you have to say, 'OK, when we see a pitcher throwing that pitch more than 15% of the time, the likelihood of him having an injury to his shoulder or elbow goes (up), whatever, tenfold."

The Athletic's own number-crunching was unable to find evidence to support Meister's theory. Still, at the rate pitchers are going down across the league, you can be certain that every stone will be turned over as teams attempt to find a way to keep their best pitchers healthy.