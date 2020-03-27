MLBPA chief Tony Clark says 'no door is closed' for playing the 2020 All-Star Game after COVID-19 pandemic
The All-Star Game could be canceled entirely
Major League Baseball, like many sports leagues around the world, has been shut down indefinitely because of the growing threat that is the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Spring training has been suspended and Opening Day has been pushed back to at least mid-May, and that remains subject to change as the situation develops.
Whenever baseball does return, MLB and the MLBPA will have a ton of questions to answer and logistics to figure out. That is still true even after the two sides came to an agreement regarding salary, service time, the draft, and several other matters. Among the biggest questions remaining: what happens to the All-Star Game? The Midsummer Classic and surrounding festivities are scheduled for July 10-13 at Dodger Stadium.
On Friday, MLBPA executive director Tony Clark told reporters there has been no decision regarding the All-Star Game yet. MLB and the MLBPA need to know when the regular season can begin before figuring out whether they can hold an All-Star Game. From The Athletic's Evan Drellich:
"The players are open to having a discussion about just about everything. Obviously the calendar is going to dictate a lot of what can and cannot be done. But right now no door is closed," Clark said about the All-Star Game.
MLB and the MLBPA both want to play as many games as possible, which could mean canceling the All-Star Game and using the four-day All-Star break to make up regular season games. That would require the season beginning at some point before mid-July, of course, and the COVID-19 pandemic may not cooperate with that timetable.
At least one scribe (this one) has proposed playing an All-Star Opening Day. In that scenario MLB would come out of the shutdown and start the regular season with the All-Star Game. It would be a grand event to welcome back baseball and most of the travel would cut into spring training rather than the regular season. It's worth considering.
The MLB All-Star Game has been canceled once before. The 1945 game, scheduled for July 10, was canceled on April 24 due to travel restrictions during World War II. The All-Star Game was first held in 1933 and has been played every year except 1945 since.
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mookie Betts may hit free agency
David Samson discussed the issue of service time if the 2020 season is canceled
-
MLB considering expanded playoffs in '20
The best-case scenario for the 2020 season is starting to come into focus
-
MLB-MLBPA reach agreement
The good news here is the league and the players are agreeing on things
-
Report: MLB draft to be moved, altered
It appears the 2020 MLB Draft will still happen, just not as normally scheduled or formatted
-
Why service time is a crucial issue
Service time will be one of the major issues facing owners and players
-
What we know about MLB-MLBPA agreement
Thanks to the novel coronavirus, it's still not certain when the 2020 MLB season will begin
-
Manfred defends Astros' punishment
The MLB commissioner was asked plenty of questions about the Astros on Sunday
-
Live updates: 2020 HoF announcement
The results of the BBWAA vote for the 2020 Hall of Fame class were announced on Tuesday