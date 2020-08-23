Watch Now: Highlights: Phillies at Braves ( 2:10 )

Thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 MLB season has hardly been a routine one. For instance, the regular season will span just 60 games, and we'll have no All-Star Game this year. As well, the Little League Classic, an annual tradition of a more recent vintage, will not be held.

The good news is that MLB intends for the game to return in 2021. On Sunday, MLB announced that Cleveland and the Angels will play in the 2021 Little League Classic at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania on Aug. 22 of next year. Williamsport is home to the Little League World Series, and the Little League Classic takes place during the international tournament. Start time for the Little League Classic is set for 7:00 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN. In keeping with tradition, players from Cleveland and the Angels will attend a Little League World Series game earlier that same day.

Here's more from MLB.com's Alyson Footer:

"As is tradition, a significant portion of the capacity at Historic Bowman Field that evening for the Little League Classic game, which is part of the 'GEICO Summer Series,' will be filled with the players and families of the participating Little League Baseball World Series teams, as well as local Williamsport youth baseball and softball organizations."

The Little League Classic was first played in 2017. The Orioles in Red Sox had been scheduled to play in this year's edition, but COVID-19 forced the event to be cancelled.