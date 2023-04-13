rays-celebrate-getty.png
Getty Images

It's still quite early in the 2023 Major League Baseball season, but already the Tampa Bay Rays are well on their way to a sixth-straight winning season and fifth-straight playoff berth. That's because at this writing the Rays have barged to a 12-0 start. It's fair to point out that the streak thus far has come against what's likely lackluster competition -- i.e., the Tigers, Nationals, A's, and Red Sox -- but 12 straight wins to begin a season is deeply impressive in any context. 

Not surprisingly, the Rays' current run numbers among the longest season-opening win streaks ever recorded. Speaking of which, let's have a quick look of where the Rays' mark stands among those great opening acts in MLB history. 

TeamYearWin streak to begin seasonFinal recordFinal result

Atlanta Braves

1982

13

89-73

Lost NLCS

Milwaukee Brewers

1987

13

91-71

Missed postseason

Oakland Athletics

1981

11

64-45*

Lost ALCS

Tampa Bay Rays

2023

12 (and counting)

TBD

TBD

Brooklyn Dodgers

1955

10

98-55-1

Won World Series

Pittsburgh Pirates

1962

10

93-68

Missed postseason

Cleveland Indians

1966

10

81-81

Missed postseason

*-Season shortened by labor stoppage

Only one of the above teams -- the 1955 Dodgers -- went on to win the World Series. However, two teams who started their seasons 9-0 and just missed this list, the 1984 Detroit Tigers and 1990 Cincinnati Reds, wound up hoisting the trophy. Also worth noting is that two of the above teams that missed the playoffs, the '87 Brewers and '62 Pirates, probably would've made it under the current alignments and expanded postseason. 

As for Tampa Bay's road ahead, they have one more game against the Red Sox at home, and then their biggest test of the season comes with a three-game road series against the Blue Jays that starts on Friday. Potentially that series opener against the Jays will occasion the Rays' attempt to break the record shared by the '82 Braves and '87 Brewers. 