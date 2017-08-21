Monday MLB scores, highlights, updates, news: Abreu sets a White Sox record

Monday brings us a nine-game slate of MLB action, including a doubleheader on Chicago's south side. The NL Wild Card race is heating up and several teams in that race are in action Monday. Here is our recap of the day in baseball.

Monday's scores

Twins at White Sox Game 1 (GameTracker)

Dodgers at Pirates (GameTracker)

Athletics at Orioles (GameTracker)

Diamondbacks at Mets (GameTracker)

Red Sox at Indians (GameTracker)

Mariners at Braves (GameTracker)

Twins at White Sox Game 2 (8:40 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)

Rangers at Angels (10:07 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)

Brewers at Giants (10:15 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)

Abreu sets White Sox home run record

In the first game of his team's doubleheader with the Twins, White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu swatted his 25th home run of the season. Unlike most of Abreu's blasts, this one barely cleared the wall.

To the action video:

José Abreu is the first player in White Sox history to hit 25 home runs in each of his first four @MLB seasons. Congratulations, José! pic.twitter.com/2DejWNKtLD — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 21, 2017

With that home run, Abreu is now the only player in ChiSox history to go deep 25-plus times in each of his four big league seasons.

José Abreu: first player in #WhiteSox history with 25 HR in each of first 4 MLB seasons — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) August 21, 2017

The list of players to hit 25-plus home runs in each of their first four MLB seasons is quite small. Abreu is the 10th member of a club that includes Ryan Braun, Dan Uggla, Mark Teixeira, Albert Pujols, Darryl Strawberry, Eddie Mathews, Eddie Murray, Frank Robinson, and Joe DiMaggio. Not bad company.

Quick hits