Monday MLB scores, highlights, updates, news: Abreu sets a White Sox record
There are nine games on the schedule Monday night, so it keep it locked right here
Monday brings us a nine-game slate of MLB action, including a doubleheader on Chicago's south side. The NL Wild Card race is heating up and several teams in that race are in action Monday. Here is our recap of the day in baseball.
Monday's scores
- Twins at White Sox Game 1 (GameTracker)
- Dodgers at Pirates (GameTracker)
- Athletics at Orioles (GameTracker)
- Diamondbacks at Mets (GameTracker)
- Red Sox at Indians (GameTracker)
- Mariners at Braves (GameTracker)
- Twins at White Sox Game 2 (8:40 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)
- Rangers at Angels (10:07 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)
- Brewers at Giants (10:15 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)
Abreu sets White Sox home run record
In the first game of his team's doubleheader with the Twins, White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu swatted his 25th home run of the season. Unlike most of Abreu's blasts, this one barely cleared the wall.
To the action video:
José Abreu is the first player in White Sox history to hit 25 home runs in each of his first four @MLB seasons. Congratulations, José! pic.twitter.com/2DejWNKtLD— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 21, 2017
With that home run, Abreu is now the only player in ChiSox history to go deep 25-plus times in each of his four big league seasons.
The list of players to hit 25-plus home runs in each of their first four MLB seasons is quite small. Abreu is the 10th member of a club that includes Ryan Braun, Dan Uggla, Mark Teixeira, Albert Pujols, Darryl Strawberry, Eddie Mathews, Eddie Murray, Frank Robinson, and Joe DiMaggio. Not bad company.
Quick hits
- Dodgers ace LHP Clayton Kershaw threw a four-inning simulated game Monday and everything went well. Pitching coach Rick Honeycutt told the Los Angeles Times Kershaw will throw four innings and 60 pitches in a minor league rehab game Saturday.
- Yankees rookie OF Aaron Judge has been dealing with a shoulder issue the last few days. He insists it is not the reason he has slumped in the second half, however. Judge's hard contact rate has fallen considerable since the All-Star break.
- Dodgers RHP Yu Darvish threw a bullpen session Monday with no issues, reports the Orange Country Register. Darvish was placed on the 10-day DL with back stiffness last week. He is tentatively scheduled to start Sunday.
- Diamondbacks LHP Robbie Ray will rejoin the rotation Thursday, reports the Arizona Republic. Ray, a first time All-Star this year, has been out with a concussion since being hit in the head by a line drive on July 28.
- Mariners RHP Felix Hernandez and LHP James Paxton will both begin throwing within the next two days, reports Seattle Times. Hernandez is sidelined with a shoulder issue and Paxton is out with a pectoral injury.
- Mets LHP Steven Matz is heading to the disabled list, manager Terry Collins told reporters. Collins did not disclose the exact nature of the injury. He only said "it has something to do with his arm" and he "needs to shut it down for a little while."
- Mets closer RHP Jeurys Familia will pitch back-to-back days during his minor league rehab stint this week, reports the New York Post. Familia has been out since early May with a shoulder injury.
