Monday MLB scores, highlights, updates, news: Indians' Miller hurt, Abreu sets record

Monday brings us a nine-game slate of MLB action, including a doubleheader on Chicago's south side. The NL Wild Card race is heating up and several teams in that race are in action Monday. Here is our recap of the day in baseball.

Monday's scores

Miller departs with another injury

Here's something the Indians didn't want to deal with: another Andrew Miller injury.

Miller, who had appeared in one game since returning from the disabled list, left after facing one batter. His velocity was well below his norm:

Andrew Miller threw seven pitches, all fastballs. MPH: 90, 90, 88, 90, 91, 91, 92.



His average FB this season? 95 mph. Yeah, he's not right — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) August 22, 2017

Miller had previously missed more than two weeks due to a sore right knee -- the same injury that is reportedly the cause for his Monday night leave, too:

Andrew Miller: Re-aggravated right knee tendinitis

Carlos Santana: Lower back tightness — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) August 22, 2017

The Indians should be able to weather a short-term absence -- they entered Monday with a five-game lead in the American League Central. But, as we saw last October, Miller figures to be a pivotal part of Cleveland's postseason plans.

Abreu sets White Sox home run record

In the first game of his team's doubleheader with the Twins, White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu swatted his 25th home run of the season. Unlike most of Abreu's blasts, this one barely cleared the wall.

To the action video:

José Abreu is the first player in White Sox history to hit 25 home runs in each of his first four @MLB seasons. Congratulations, José! pic.twitter.com/2DejWNKtLD — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 21, 2017

With that home run, Abreu is now the only player in ChiSox history to go deep 25-plus times in each of his four big league seasons.

José Abreu: first player in #WhiteSox history with 25 HR in each of first 4 MLB seasons — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) August 21, 2017

The list of players to hit 25-plus home runs in each of their first four MLB seasons is quite small. Abreu is the 10th member of a club that includes Ryan Braun, Dan Uggla, Mark Teixeira, Albert Pujols, Darryl Strawberry, Eddie Mathews, Eddie Murray, Frank Robinson, and Joe DiMaggio. Not bad company.

Granderson's granny

Curtis Granderson played his third game with the Dodgers on Monday, and in the process recorded his second big hit.

Granderson had previously hit a solo home run off Justin Verlander to end a no-hit bid. On Monday, Granderson homered for the second time in Dodger blue -- this time off Gerrit Cole to put the Dodgers ahead:

Alas, the Dodgers would blow the lead. But at least Granderson is off to a good start in making his time in L.A. feel important.

Albies atones for blooper with impressive snag, triple

Thus far in Ozzie Albies' big-league career, he's seldom shown the promise that landed him near the top of prospect lists. That doesn't mean much, of course -- he's 20 years old and entered the week with 63 at-bats and counting. But Braves fans have had few memories to cherish.

Albies provided some memorable moments on Monday night -- just not all of the good variety. Take a look at his attempt at completing a double play: No, you didn't look at the sun for too long during Monday's solar eclipse. The ball really did shoot out of Albies' hand like a greased pig, shooting off away from the intended target.

On the bright side, Albies and his teammates got a nice laugh out of it. And hey, Albies later atoned with a two-RBI triple, as well as this nice snag:

Impressed yet? Ozzie Albies hits the dirt to make a run-saving play. #Braves pic.twitter.com/iiod2kcYJ4 — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) August 22, 2017

In our book, that puts Albies ahead.

Quick hits