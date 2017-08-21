Monday MLB scores, highlights, updates, news: Indians' Miller hurt, Abreu sets record
There are nine games on the schedule Monday night, so it keep it locked right here
Monday brings us a nine-game slate of MLB action, including a doubleheader on Chicago's south side. The NL Wild Card race is heating up and several teams in that race are in action Monday. Here is our recap of the day in baseball.
Monday's scores
- White Sox 7, Twins 6 Game 1 (box score)
- Dodgers at Pirates (GameTracker)
- Orioles 7, Athletics 3 (box score)
- Diamondbacks 3, Mets 2 in 10 (box score)
- Indians 5, Red Sox 4 (box score)
- Mariners 6, Braves 5 (box score)
- Twins at White Sox Game 2 (8:40 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)
- Rangers at Angels (10:07 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)
- Brewers at Giants (10:15 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)
Miller departs with another injury
Here's something the Indians didn't want to deal with: another Andrew Miller injury.
Miller, who had appeared in one game since returning from the disabled list, left after facing one batter. His velocity was well below his norm:
Miller had previously missed more than two weeks due to a sore right knee -- the same injury that is reportedly the cause for his Monday night leave, too:
The Indians should be able to weather a short-term absence -- they entered Monday with a five-game lead in the American League Central. But, as we saw last October, Miller figures to be a pivotal part of Cleveland's postseason plans.
Abreu sets White Sox home run record
In the first game of his team's doubleheader with the Twins, White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu swatted his 25th home run of the season. Unlike most of Abreu's blasts, this one barely cleared the wall.
To the action video:
José Abreu is the first player in White Sox history to hit 25 home runs in each of his first four @MLB seasons. Congratulations, José! pic.twitter.com/2DejWNKtLD— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 21, 2017
With that home run, Abreu is now the only player in ChiSox history to go deep 25-plus times in each of his four big league seasons.
The list of players to hit 25-plus home runs in each of their first four MLB seasons is quite small. Abreu is the 10th member of a club that includes Ryan Braun, Dan Uggla, Mark Teixeira, Albert Pujols, Darryl Strawberry, Eddie Mathews, Eddie Murray, Frank Robinson, and Joe DiMaggio. Not bad company.
Granderson's granny
Curtis Granderson played his third game with the Dodgers on Monday, and in the process recorded his second big hit.
Granderson had previously hit a solo home run off Justin Verlander to end a no-hit bid. On Monday, Granderson homered for the second time in Dodger blue -- this time off Gerrit Cole to put the Dodgers ahead:
Flip the script on 'em, @cgrand3.— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 22, 2017
GRAND SLAM.
💯 | #LetsGoDodgerspic.twitter.com/THIeiv8YlI
Alas, the Dodgers would blow the lead. But at least Granderson is off to a good start in making his time in L.A. feel important.
Albies atones for blooper with impressive snag, triple
Thus far in Ozzie Albies' big-league career, he's seldom shown the promise that landed him near the top of prospect lists. That doesn't mean much, of course -- he's 20 years old and entered the week with 63 at-bats and counting. But Braves fans have had few memories to cherish.
Albies provided some memorable moments on Monday night -- just not all of the good variety. Take a look at his attempt at completing a double play: No, you didn't look at the sun for too long during Monday's solar eclipse. The ball really did shoot out of Albies' hand like a greased pig, shooting off away from the intended target.
On the bright side, Albies and his teammates got a nice laugh out of it. And hey, Albies later atoned with a two-RBI triple, as well as this nice snag:
In our book, that puts Albies ahead.
Quick hits
- Dodgers ace LHP Clayton Kershaw threw a four-inning simulated game Monday and everything went well. Pitching coach Rick Honeycutt told the Los Angeles Times. Kershaw will throw four innings and 60 pitches in a minor league rehab game Saturday.
- Yankees rookie OF Aaron Judge has been dealing with a shoulder issue the last few days. He insists it is not the reason he has slumped in the second half, however. Judge's hard contact rate has fallen considerable since the All-Star break.
- Dodgers RHP Yu Darvish threw a bullpen session Monday with no issues, reports the Orange Country Register. Darvish was placed on the 10-day DL with back stiffness last week. He is tentatively scheduled to start Sunday.
- Diamondbacks LHP Robbie Ray will rejoin the rotation Thursday, reports the Arizona Republic. Ray, a first time All-Star this year, has been out with a concussion since being hit in the head by a line drive on July 28.
- Mariners RHP Felix Hernandez and LHP James Paxton will both begin throwing within the next two days, reports Seattle Times. Hernandez is sidelined with a shoulder issue and Paxton is out with a pectoral injury.
- Mets LHP Steven Matz is heading to the disabled list, manager Terry Collins told reporters. Collins did not disclose the exact nature of the injury. He only said "it has something to do with his arm" and he "needs to shut it down for a little while."
- Mets closer RHP Jeurys Familia will pitch back-to-back days during his minor league rehab stint this week, reports the New York Post. Familia has been out since early May with a shoulder injury.
