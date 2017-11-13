Monday Morning Minnesota: Nicasio, frontline starters, and big sexy
Monday Morning Minnesota: Nicasio, frontline starters, and big sexy
Needs more Macaroni edition
I almost forgot to do this again because I’m me, but luckily I woke up at 4:00 AM. Gonna set up an reminder every Sunday because apparently my brain aint work no more. Today’s soundtrack is something to pump me up for a fun day of doing warehouse inventory!
- The Twins are checking in with the Reds on their closer, Raisel Iglesias. He’s a very attractive target, but his skill and controlability would cost some heft in prospects.
- Meanwhile MLBTR shows us that the Twins (and Brewers, but not Twinsbrewer because that isn’t a person anymore) are poised to spend this offseason and maybe change the game’s perception of their small-market ways. I mean probably not, but dreaming is fun!
- They also did their Offseason Outlook for the Twins, providing a nice summation of the Twins roster and salary obligations.
- Chris Sale and Bartolo Colon aren’t that similar. One is too sexy for his shirt, the other is just a crazy person who cuts up shirts BUT they may have more in common than you think.
Remember to get your pets spayed or neutered.
