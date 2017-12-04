Monday Morning Minnesota: Nohtani
Absolutely nonetani for Minnesota
- Unless we immediately pick up Minnesota and carry it to the west coast, Shohei Ohtani won’t be coming to the Twins. This ruins half of the links I had prepared and years worth of “Oh, Tawny” puns I could have made. However, he’s still a very interesting ballplayer who could change the landscape of baseball.
- Some bee thinks we’ll land Yu Darvish though.
- The other guy keeping the hot stove very cool is Giancarlo Stanton, who might just end up being a Cardinal or Giant.
- The middle class is diminishing in baseball in that ultra rich people are only paying the minorly rich people and the majorly rich (but much less so than themselves) people and not the moderately rich people. It is more interesting than I make it sound. I think baseball should just switch to communism.
- If the revolution falls through, adding a payroll floor is an intriguing concept as well.
Today’s soundtrack is chiptune rock because what else could you possibly want?
