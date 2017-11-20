Monday Morning Minnesota: Room temperature stove

You can touch it, it’s fine.

There isn’t a whole lot to do right now, baseball wise, and probably won’t be until the winter meetings. You could play a baseball video game or maybe watch all the Twins 5-Star catches. Advice for team that face the Twins next year: Don’t ever hit it to the outfield unless you hit it completely out of the stadium and over the parking lot.

In case you missed it, Jack Morris is getting another shot at the Hall o’ Fame, so if you get really bored you can start up that old debate.

ESPN’s David Shoenfield wonders who the next MLB SUPERACE will be. Surprisingly enough a current Twin appears on the list. As an aside, MLB being an acronym and thus in all caps makes caps-locking the word after it look like I’m e-yelling both MLB and that word. I just wanted to yell one word though, MLB. Why do you do this to me? Tawny problems are really tough.

8 PM today is the deadline for the new posting system deal between the MLB and the NPB, so it won’t be long until the Twins sign Shohei Ohtani and Yu Darvish as we all know they obviously will do.

New pace of play rules are probably going to happen next year even if the players don’t like them. After 40 thousand teenagers became fans after the elmination of the four pitch intentional walk, it is estimated by real live scientists that all humans will become baseball fans next season.

See ya’ space cowboys and girls.