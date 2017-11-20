Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Celebrating Pudge Rodriguez and Adrian Beltre immortality since July 30, 2017

Good morning.

Evan Grant looks back at the top free agent signings in team history and kicks it off with A-Rod at No. 10.

Richard Justice looks at the dominoes that need to fall before the Hot Stove starts heating up in this rather uneventful winter thus far.

Yesterday was Joey Gallo’s 24th birthday! Celebrate by watching some of Gallo’s most majestic dongs of 2017.

And, lastly, Elvis Andrus got married in June but finally had the chance to hold a proper ceremony in the Dominican Republic this weekend. Everyone was invited except for you.

Have a nice day!