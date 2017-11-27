Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Celebrating Pudge Rodriguez and Adrian Beltre immortality since July 30, 2017

Good morning. Somebody must have finally lit the pilot light on the Hot Stove because the first free agent of the winter has finally signed and wouldn’t you know it, he signed with the Rangers.

Jeff Wilson notes that the Rangers have agreed to terms with Doug Fister for one-year deal with an option at a shockingly reasonable price.

T.R. Sullivan writes about the Rangers gambling at the nickel slots on Fister to plug one of the many open spots in their rotation.

Matt Fisher has more on the signing of Fister who went from fringe Cy Young candidate for several years to Angels minor league castoff last spring before rediscovering something with the Red Sox last summer.

The DMN offers you ten things you might not know about the Rangers newest starter.

Doug Miller pens a full on hype piece for Shohei Ohtani as MLB anticipates Ohtani’s posting perhaps as early as Friday.

Richard Justice looks at eight of the hottest Hot Stove storylines which, if we’re being honest, is basically two hot stove storylines (Ohtani and Giancarlo Stanton) and some lukewarm microwaved rumors until further notice.

And, lastly, some interesting Jeff Banister thoughts about player development make David Laurila’s Sunday Notes over at Fangraphs.

Have a nice day!